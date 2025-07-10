The Best Way To Find A Wildlife-Friendly Florida Fishing Charter After Shocking Reports Of Animal Cruelty

To earn certification as a Florida Friendly Fishing Guide (FFFG), participants must complete an online course that covers a range of topics. These include fisheries management, catch-and-release techniques, marine ecology, environmental ethics, sustainable waste management, and fueling safely. To complete it takes about four hours, but doesn't need to be in a single sitting; participants can also fit 20 to 30-minute chunks into their schedules. While the course largely covers the basics of each topic, there's still much that can be learned by experienced operators. As Capt. Josh B notes on the certification homepage, "I enjoyed taking the course, and while I considered myself fairly knowledgeable about the topics, I definitely had a few misconceptions and learned quite a bit."

At $130, the course is relatively affordable, too. However, if the fee puts off some, especially operators with tight budgets but keen interest, scholarships for 50% off are available. Completing the course successfully brings a swag bag of goodies, but the real prize is the potential business boost certification brings.

Not only will it enhance the operator's appeal to eco- and ethics-minded customers, but it will also be seen by more people, thanks to listings in the FFFG directory and destination websites, a shout-out on Florida Sea Grant's social media accounts, and membership in the Facebook group. Over time, that will grow a healthier fishing community for generations to come. So, whether you're planning to hook marlin and bonefish in the Florida Keys' Sportfishing Capital of the World, or hook lunker bass on one of Florida's inland lakes, check for Florida Friendly Fishing Guides before you take your next charter.