Southwest Missouri's 'Gem Of The Ozarks' Offers Top-Notch Fishing And A State Park Full Of Scenic Camping

The Ozark Region of southern Missouri is known for its natural wonders, from caves and forests to river systems, lakes, and state parks. One revered outdoor wonder in the region, often referred to as the "Gem of the Ozarks," is located near the small town of Pittsburg. A beautiful lake, bordered by a popular state park, provides what some consider a top-tier fishing destination and a picturesque camping escape all in one.

If you're flying in, getting to Pomme de Terre Lake and State Park takes some work. The nearest major airport is Kansas City International Airport (MCI), 169 miles away. After renting a car from the airport, it's a nearly three-hour drive southeast to Pittsburg. For Springfield locals or those coming from Branson, the entertainment town known as "The Las Vegas Of The Midwest," it's a little over an hour to an hour and a half on U.S. Highway 65, and you're at the "Gem of the Ozarks."

For those wanting to dodge the crowds at Missouri's largest state park, Pomme de Terre is an hour's drive from the Lake of the Ozarks. Pomme de Terre Lake is a 7,800-acre lake perfect for boating, swimming, and, most famously, fishing. Translating directly to the "apple of the earth," these two fittingly named Ozark treasures provide all the outdoor recreation even the most seasoned adventurers could handle.