Florida's Wildly Underrated Beach Village Offers Laidback Vibes Paired With Incredible Shopping And Dining

If you're looking for a community with a small-town beachy vibe away from the more popular parts in other Florida coastal towns, you will find it in the northern section of Palm Beach County. There, you'll find the Village of Tequesta, a town incorporated in the 1950s with a name that recognizes the original Native American people of the area. The community has an easy-going, chill pace, and you'll most likely see residents using golf carts for their local trips. Life in Tequesta is closely connected to the water, as it's bordered by the Intracoastal Waterway and the Loxahatchee River. This waterfront setting creates a lifestyle where you can enjoy boating, fishing, and other water-centric activities.

The village's shopping centers and business areas are made up of both locally-owned businesses and a few chains. When you're out shopping, you can check out boutiques like Sea Lustre for handmade jewelry and coastal-themed clothes. You can also head over to Coton Frais for European-inspired apparel to live like you're on France's sunny Saint-Tropez Riviera. For your more casual and everyday shopping runs, the Tequesta Shoppes plaza has stores like Marshalls and HomeGoods.

The dining scene is pretty big for a town of its size, giving you a plethora of independent spots to choose from. You'll find a range from fine-dining nights to casual local favorites. Evo Italian has a great menu of authentic Italian dishes and is rated 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor. Hog Snappers Shack & Sushi has a more casual feeling with locally caught seafood and a Caribbean flair. There are culinary options, from Asian to Tex-Mex. You can also get your friends together (or have a safe, solo night) at REMBAR, which is a quaint wine spot less than a mile down the street from Juno Beach Pier.