Florida's Wildly Underrated Beach Village Offers Laidback Vibes Paired With Incredible Shopping And Dining
If you're looking for a community with a small-town beachy vibe away from the more popular parts in other Florida coastal towns, you will find it in the northern section of Palm Beach County. There, you'll find the Village of Tequesta, a town incorporated in the 1950s with a name that recognizes the original Native American people of the area. The community has an easy-going, chill pace, and you'll most likely see residents using golf carts for their local trips. Life in Tequesta is closely connected to the water, as it's bordered by the Intracoastal Waterway and the Loxahatchee River. This waterfront setting creates a lifestyle where you can enjoy boating, fishing, and other water-centric activities.
The village's shopping centers and business areas are made up of both locally-owned businesses and a few chains. When you're out shopping, you can check out boutiques like Sea Lustre for handmade jewelry and coastal-themed clothes. You can also head over to Coton Frais for European-inspired apparel to live like you're on France's sunny Saint-Tropez Riviera. For your more casual and everyday shopping runs, the Tequesta Shoppes plaza has stores like Marshalls and HomeGoods.
The dining scene is pretty big for a town of its size, giving you a plethora of independent spots to choose from. You'll find a range from fine-dining nights to casual local favorites. Evo Italian has a great menu of authentic Italian dishes and is rated 4.4 stars on Tripadvisor. Hog Snappers Shack & Sushi has a more casual feeling with locally caught seafood and a Caribbean flair. There are culinary options, from Asian to Tex-Mex. You can also get your friends together (or have a safe, solo night) at REMBAR, which is a quaint wine spot less than a mile down the street from Juno Beach Pier.
What to do in Tequesta
When you're ready to get outside and enjoy the Florida sun, you'll find that Tequesta is another coastal Florida gem that is quite walkable, as it has a lot of outdoor and cultural activities. As the Tequesta tribe survived in the area by hunting and fishing, the town keeps to its roots by having angling as a popular activity. Boating is also a big part of the local lifestyle, and the town's direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Loxahatchee River makes it an ideal location for cruising or fishing.
If you're a beach person, you can head to Coral Cove Park, which is great to see tide pools that fill up with all kinds of sea life. It's also a great spot for snorkeling with rocky reefs just off the beach. A 10-minute drive from the village is Jonathan Dickinson State Park, the largest state park in Southeast Florida. It gives you a look at a more undeveloped side of the Sunshine State and is home to some of the most scenic hiking trails in the state. The area is also a good place for golfing, with a number of private and public courses nearby.
A big local hotspot you won't want to miss is the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, built back in 1860. You can climb to the top for some incredible views of the inlet and the ocean, and your admission includes a museum where you can learn about the area's history. If art is more your jam, you can stop by the Lighthouse ArtCenter, which has a gallery with different exhibitions and an art school. You can also check out the Loxahatchee River Center, an educational spot with aquariums and exhibits.
Planning your stay in Tequesta
When you're planning your trip, the nearest major airport to Tequesta is Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). The airport is about 24 miles away, and the drive typically takes 35 to 40 minutes, depending on traffic. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) is another option, but it's about an hour-and-a-half drive.
When you're looking for a place to stay inside the village, The Pointe Hotel is a boutique spot right on the water with a 4.7-star rating on Google. This hotel has rooms with water views, a pool, and its own private beach area. The Tequesta Palms Inn is another choice if you're looking for a more low-key stay. It's a family-owned motel with comfy rooms that have their own kitchenettes, a simple vibe, and a 4.7-star rating.
If you want a wider selection of hotels, the nearby town of Jupiter has many hotels. The Wyndham Grand Jupiter, located less than 10 minutes south on U.S. 1, features a rooftop pool. The Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa is a dog-friendly, oceanfront hotel with a private beach and a spa. Another option is the Jupiter Waterfront Inn, which is on the Intracoastal Waterway and has a 240-foot fishing pier for you to use.