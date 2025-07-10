Alabama's 'Jubilee City' Is A Welcoming Gulf Coast Haven Off The Eastern Shore Trail With Unmatched Seafood

If you're looking for a relaxing coastal escape that trades tourist trappings for authentic small-town charm, look no further than Mobile Bay, Alabama. This unassuming region is home to some of the best-kept secrets on the Gulf Coast. A Mobile Bay hidden gem, Daphne is one of three cities on the bay's Eastern Shore, shared with the towns of Fairhope and Spanish Fort. This stretch of bayfront shoreline offers plenty of shopping, dining, festivals, and activities to fill any itinerary, all while embracing a slower pace of life.

Daphne is the largest of the three towns, which are connected by 22 miles of boardwalks, sidewalks, and bridges known as the Eastern Shore Trail. This trail is perfect for everyone, from long-distance runners to casual cyclists who want to explore the region's sights, culture, and history. The Eastern Shore is also a quick one-hour drive to Gulf Shores, home to a stunning state park with few crowds, scenic nature trails, and white sand beaches, and just 20 minutes from the vibrant bay city of Mobile.

Why is Daphne known as the "Jubilee City," you ask? The answer is cause for celebration: seafood. The name stems from the occurrence of the natural jubilee phenomenon along Daphne's shores. In fishing, a jubilee is when large quantities of bottom-feeding fish and shellfish get trapped in shallow waters, creating a bountiful fishing opportunity. Flounder, shrimp, and crab are usually the stars of Daphne's jubilees when they are forced up and ashore due to the natural occurrence of low-oxygen bottom waters in Mobile Bay, which make the fish lethargic. Jubilees are impossible to predict, but Daphne usually enjoys several jubilees each summer. The magnitude of Daphne's jubilees is thought to be rivaled by only one other place: Tokyo Bay, Japan.