Samantha Brown Reveals The Most Overrated Destination In Any Big Italian City And Where To Go Instead

Visitors to Italy know that there are plenty of things that the country doesn't lack — like cappuccinos, hand gestures, stunningly deep and varied local customs, and (not to be confused with pizzas) piazzas. It's not an exaggeration to say that every single Italian city you'd think to visit — Florence, Siena, Milan, Venice, wherever — is built around an old, central, downtown piazza (or plaza). Centers of commerce and social life deriving from ancient Rome, and similar to Greek agorae, piazzas once served a vital everyday role in Italian cities that's now long overshadowed by their current function as tourist hubs. This is exactly why travel expert Samantha Brown says they're overrated.

Basically, it's like this: When you visit any Italian city, you do the walk into the doubtlessly gorgeous piazza, gawk a bit, spin around 360 degrees, snap some photos, and then, most pointedly, leave. You definitely don't sit down and pay "$10 for a crappy cappuccino" at a café where you can't even use the bathroom, as Brown writes. Piazzas are "a mob scene," she says. Rather, much like any other city center, you stroll out a brief 10 minutes, find something less congested, more chill, and a lot more authentic.

Nonetheless, it's important to remember Brown's extensive traveling experience. Someone who's never laid eyes on an Italian piazza will all but certainly find any of them magical. And, that same person will think quite differently after their 500th piazza — when all the beige walls, clock towers, and clutter of slowly strolling human bodies blends together into a soup of exhaustion and annoyance. So visit and leave — and have a seat (and a coffee) far away from the piazza instead.