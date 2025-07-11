Louisiana's Only National Forest Has Hundreds Of Thousands Of Pristine Acres With Serene Camping And Trails

Hike miles of trail through the verdant woods with bald eagles nesting high overhead. Walk through a garden alive with the buzzing of bees, colorful butterflies and hummingbirds flitting from flower to flower. Spending a night on your own amongst the trees, far from the sound and chaos of civilization. If you're looking for an escape into nature in The Pelican State, you can't go wrong with Louisiana's only national forest: Kisatchie. This enormous place — more than one and half times the size of the entire city of London — offers adventures of all kinds, from lake swimming to challenging backpacking routes, within its 604,000 acres.

Considering how large this forest is, it should come as no surprise that it's divided up into different ranger districts. Which one of the five districts you visit depends on where you're coming from and what you're looking for. But if you're coming from far away, you're probably headed for the Evangeline Unit of the Calcasieu Ranger District. You can fly into Alexandria International Airport (AEX) from all over the world, and once you're in the heart of Louisiana, visiting the underrated, dynamic city of Alexandria you're just over half an hour away from the Evangeline Unit of Kisatchie National Forest. It is nearly 100,000 acres on its own, bigger than the entire city of Philadelphia, so exploring it will take a long time. But whenever you're ready, you can dive deeper into the forest from there.