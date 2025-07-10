Pennsylvania's Retiree-Friendly Nook Offers Allegheny Views, Indie Eats, And Nearby City Buzz
Drive about 15 minutes down PA-28 from downtown Pittsburgh (or roughly 30 minutes from the Pittsburgh airport), and you'll come to the historic borough of Sharpsburg. The town was first settled in the 1820s by James Sharp, who decided to stay after he fell in love with the beautiful views of the Allegheny River. Today, Sharpsburg is home to just over 3,000 people, with a friendly small-town vibe that makes it an ideal retirement destination.
Sharpsburg's laid-back atmosphere is just one reason the town was highlighted by MoneyDigest as one of the best places in the U.S. to retire. It's also one of the most affordable towns in Pennsylvania and is incredibly safe, with a crime rate five times lower than the U.S. average (via City-Data).
Nearby Pittsburgh offers everything you'll need to enjoy your retirement, including shopping, entertainment, and nationally ranked medical facilities that retirees will appreciate having close at hand. The truth is, Sharpsburg isn't just a great place to retire. This hidden gem of an Allegheny River town has lots to offer visitors of all ages, whether you prefer to stroll its recently revitalized main drag, listen to some live jazz, bike along the riverfront, or explore a quirky hilltop museum.
Craft brews and unique eats in Sharpsburg
Craft beer lovers are spoiled for choice in Pittsburgh, with more than 40 breweries across Allegheny County. Two of those are located in Sharpsburg: Hitchhiker Brewing Co. and Dancing Gnome Brewery, both of which have taprooms for visitors. Both breweries offer a variety of lagers, ales, and sours, and regularly partner with local food trucks so you can grab a bite while you enjoy a pint. If you're more of a wine aficionado, then you'll want to hit up Uncorked, where you can enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine and handcrafted cocktails along with international wines while listening to live music from local jazz and blues acts.
The variety of restaurants in Sharpsburg is impressive given its small size. Hit up The Brinery for gourmet burgers and sandwiches (including arguably the best lobster roll in Western Pennsylvania), or head a few blocks down the street to Polska Laska for Polish fare like haluski, golobki, and pierogis. Dragon Palace is another local culinary highlight, with an array of authentic Chinese and Chinese-American dishes to satisfy any palate. If you don't see the cuisine you've got a taste for right in Sharpsburg, you can take a drive up the road to Lawrenceville, a bustling neighborhood brimming with hip cafes and international restaurants.
Museums, galleries, and river fun in Sharpsburg
The region is a top spot for museum lovers, home to institutions like the Carnegie Museum of Art, the "crown jewel" of Pittsburgh's museum scene. Art lovers will enjoy their time in Sharpsburg, too, with Main Street galleries like Ketchup City Creative, ZYNKA Gallery, and Atithi Studios, which hosts workshops and serves as an event space. You won't need to leave Sharpsburg for your edutainment either, thanks to the Bayernhof Museum, which is tucked into a neighborhood on St. Charles Place. This one-time residence of gas lamp mogul Charles B. Brown houses dozens of antique music machines. Guided tours are offered for $10 per person at the time of this writing. While the music machines are the main draw, the house itself is a must-see attraction, with a labyrinthine layout featuring Bavarian decor, an indoor grotto, and massive windows that offer stunning views of the Allegheny River.
The river isn't just for looking at, either. In the warmer months, folks who enjoy outdoor adventures can rent kayaks at the James Sharp Landing (or get a jet ski from Steel City Jet Ski Rentals if you've got the need for speed). Those who'd rather stay on dry land can ride or walk the 35-mile Three Rivers Heritage Trail that runs through riverbanks, bridges, and urban areas. It also has a stretch that connects Sharpsburg's water tower to the Allegheny River Trail Park in nearby Aspinwall. Just across the river is Highland Park, home to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, along with a public pool and hiking trails around the Highland Park Reservoir. With everything that Sharpsburg has to offer, it's no surprise that the town is gaining such a reputation as a great place to spend your golden years.