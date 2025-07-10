Pennsylvania's Retiree-Friendly Nook Offers Allegheny Views, Indie Eats, And Nearby City Buzz

Drive about 15 minutes down PA-28 from downtown Pittsburgh (or roughly 30 minutes from the Pittsburgh airport), and you'll come to the historic borough of Sharpsburg. The town was first settled in the 1820s by James Sharp, who decided to stay after he fell in love with the beautiful views of the Allegheny River. Today, Sharpsburg is home to just over 3,000 people, with a friendly small-town vibe that makes it an ideal retirement destination.

Sharpsburg's laid-back atmosphere is just one reason the town was highlighted by MoneyDigest as one of the best places in the U.S. to retire. It's also one of the most affordable towns in Pennsylvania and is incredibly safe, with a crime rate five times lower than the U.S. average (via City-Data).

Nearby Pittsburgh offers everything you'll need to enjoy your retirement, including shopping, entertainment, and nationally ranked medical facilities that retirees will appreciate having close at hand. The truth is, Sharpsburg isn't just a great place to retire. This hidden gem of an Allegheny River town has lots to offer visitors of all ages, whether you prefer to stroll its recently revitalized main drag, listen to some live jazz, bike along the riverfront, or explore a quirky hilltop museum.