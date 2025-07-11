Greece's Very Popular, Tourist-Loved Island Is Honestly The Country's Most Disappointing To Visit

The idea of "authenticity" gets tossed around a lot when considering vacation destinations. How "authentic" or "real" is a city, district, or tourist attraction? Does tourism define a destination to the point where it's stuffed full of fake tourist garbage (however we define that)? Is the destination so packed with tourists that it's impossible to enjoy and is losing its magic, like Barcelona and other overtouristed Spanish cities? All such questions come to bear on the Greek island of Santorini, a tourist favorite that's become sadly unbearable over time for a host of reasons related to too many tourists and too much kitsch.

Greece, in general, gets flooded with tourists every year. As a country that's one part beautiful Mediterranean destination, and one part nexus of supreme historical relevance, Greece received a walloping 40.7 million visitors in 2024, according to the Bank of Greece (via Greek Reporter). That's in a country with a population of around 10 million. Santorini, one of Greece's vast network of about 200 inhabited islands, gets about 3.4 million tourists per year. It's got a population of only 15,000. And Oia, the often-photographed, Instagram-beloved, whitewashed city with blue domes and tons of little pools, only has a speck of a population: Around 1,000.

Those numbers all but tell the entire story of Santorini. Yes, there are plenty of nice places to stay across all of Santorini's towns. But its principal attraction, Oia, is stuffed to the gills with shoulder-to-shoulder tourists buying novelty goods while taking endless pictures of themselves in dramatic poses. There's little in the way of shade, and while the sea is beautiful, Greece's natural land terrain (which is quite arid and rocky) really isn't. In short, it's one big tourist trap.