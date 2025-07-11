A Popular Neighborhood In Washington DC Hides A Forgotten District With Irish Charm And A Quirky Name

When you think of Washington, D.C., your mind might go to memorials, monuments, and politics. But just north of the Capitol's dome is the popular neighborhood known as NoMA. The name is a simple abbreviation for its location — "North of Massachusetts Avenue." This area, which is also made up of smaller districts like Eckington and Sursum Corda, is built on land that was once a 19th-century Irish settlement named Swampoodle (yes, you read that correctly).

The district got its start in the mid-1800s by becoming a place of safety for Irish immigrants who left Ireland during the Great Famine. Its name came from combining "swamp" and "puddle," a term that was allegedly thought up by a newspaper reporter back in 1857. This was mainly from the area's geography, which is a marshy land where Tiber Creek would spill over, leaving the ground soaked. The community was cut short by the construction of Union Station when it opened in 1907. The project demolished and replaced many houses, pushing out a large part of the population.

You won't find the original Swampoodle today, as most of it was torn down. The district had a reputation for being unruly, and while the modern NoMA area has gone through quite a bit of redevelopment, safety can still be a concern. Unfortunately, other than its name, you will see very few physical signs of its Irish history. Some places that are left standing are the St. Aloysius Church and Gonzaga College High School. The name has been given a new life, though, as Swampoodle Park connects the neighborhood of today with its Irish past.