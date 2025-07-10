One Of Portugal's Most Gorgeous Cities Is An Under-The-Radar Gem With Ancient Churches And Panoramic Views

As a tourist destination, Portugal has never been more popular. According to the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce, and Services, the country brought in more than 30 million visitors in 2023. Those numbers came with 77 million overnight stays — and roughly $29 billion in tourism revenue— and preliminary data suggests those statistics continued to climb in 2024.

Some of the most popular Portuguese travel destinations are hardly a secret: As Rick Steves pointed out, Lisbon is iconic, and one of the best foodie destinations in Europe. Porto, Portugal's second-largest city, is another hotspot where it's possible to vacation on a shoestring budget. But there are still lesser-known gems to discover. Take Viana do Castelo, one of northern Portugal's most beautiful cities. Located where the Lima River meets the Atlantic Ocean, it's famous for its spectacular coastal scenery and medieval architecture. Just an hour north of Porto by car, train, or bus, it's an easy detour off the well-beaten tourist path, either as a day trip or as a weekend escape.