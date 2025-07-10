One Of Portugal's Most Gorgeous Cities Is An Under-The-Radar Gem With Ancient Churches And Panoramic Views
As a tourist destination, Portugal has never been more popular. According to the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce, and Services, the country brought in more than 30 million visitors in 2023. Those numbers came with 77 million overnight stays — and roughly $29 billion in tourism revenue— and preliminary data suggests those statistics continued to climb in 2024.
Some of the most popular Portuguese travel destinations are hardly a secret: As Rick Steves pointed out, Lisbon is iconic, and one of the best foodie destinations in Europe. Porto, Portugal's second-largest city, is another hotspot where it's possible to vacation on a shoestring budget. But there are still lesser-known gems to discover. Take Viana do Castelo, one of northern Portugal's most beautiful cities. Located where the Lima River meets the Atlantic Ocean, it's famous for its spectacular coastal scenery and medieval architecture. Just an hour north of Porto by car, train, or bus, it's an easy detour off the well-beaten tourist path, either as a day trip or as a weekend escape.
Dazzling lookouts and beautiful beaches
Whether you're interested in cultural sightseeing or relaxing on the beach, Viana do Castelo makes for a low-key getaway. A great place to start exploring is Monte de Santa Luzia and its hilltop basilica, a striking landmark that blends elements of Romanesque-Byzantine, Neo-Byzantine, and Gothic styles. From this lookout point, you'll take in jaw-dropping views over the seashore, estuary, and river valley below. It's accessible by funicular train — riding the Elevador de Santa Luzia, the longest of its kind in Portugal, is an adventure in itself (tickets are $3 round-trip or $2 one-way). Alternatively, you can hike up a 400-step trail.
Take a stroll around town to admire the Ponte Eiffel, a cast-iron bridge designed by Gustave Eiffel — the same architect behind Paris' iconic tower — that spans the Lima River. Enjoy a coffee break in one of the city's many cobblestoned plazas, then head up the coast to see Montedor Lighthouse. Built in 1910, it's Portugal's northernmost lighthouse.
Afterwards, relax on the sand on Praia Norte or Praia do Cabedelo, two beaches near the historic center. Both are popular with surfers, and it's easy to take a lesson from one of the many surf schools in the area, like Viana Surf Club (a four-class package is $140).
Plan a trip to Viana do Castelo
On a short visit to Viana do Castelo, it's convenient to base yourself in the historic center. An elegant option is the Casa Manuel Espregueira e Oliveira, housed in a gorgeously restored 19th-century townhouse, and a budget-friendly but charming alternative nearby is Hotel Margarida da Praca. Go for coffee and homemade pastries at Encanto Das Mordomas Café, sample traditional Portuguese seafood at Tasquinha BelaCosteira, and taste locally made wines at Poço – Bar & Petiscos, all within blocks of each other.
Hoping to stay near the beach in Portugal for a longer period of time? Check out Armona Island, a wildly underrated white-sand Algarve island full of beachfront rentals. The closest major airport to Viana do Castelo is Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, about 40 minutes away by car or 1-2 hours by metro and bus. Once in town, the city is pedestrian-friendly, and local buses and ride-share services are a good option for reaching destinations outside the historic center. If you like the laid-back vibes of Viana do Castelo, consider a trip to Olhão, Portugal's wildly underrated coastal city with sandy shores, local flair, and sun-kissed streets.