Tucked Between Hawaii's Volcanoes Is An Oahu Town Offering A Peaceful Island Life With Suburban Comforts

Affectionately referred to as The Gathering Place, the third-largest island in Hawaii, O'ahu, is brimming with rich history, amazing experiences, and unique communities. One such community, built on former plantation fields between the Waianae and Koolau volcanic mountain ranges, is quiet and picturesque Mililani. A northern suburb of Honolulu, Mililani is 17 miles from the state's capital city and 15 miles from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Originally developed in the 1960s as an affordable housing development to meet the needs of an ever-growing residential population after World War II, Mililani has since evolved into a vibrant, family and pet-friendly planned suburb that prioritizes community spaces, promotes sustainable living and construction practices, and is designed for walkability and community interaction.

While Mililani experiences more rain than other parts of Oahu, it usually comes in short bursts, rather than sustained downpours. Combined with year-round average temperatures of 72 degrees Fahrenheit and an average of 28 sunny days each month, Miliani boasts an inviting climate that encourages an active, outdoor lifestyle. Mililani's idyllic setting and weather conditions only enhance the town's unique blend of peaceful tree-lined sidewalks, inviting parks, and historic neighborhoods, as well as its newer housing developments, commercial spaces, and thriving businesses.