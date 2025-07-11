California's Oceanfront State Park In Redwood Country Has Easy Trails, Dramatic Cliffs, And Scenic

The coast in California is a wonderland for any budding adventure seeker. One day, you can be swimming in glass-clear mountain creeks in the dazzling Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, a "mini Yosemite" filled with ancient trees, the next, gazing at the dramatic Big Sur coastal views of Garrapata State Park. Even further north, where the great redwoods begin to dominate the shoreline, there's the 640-acre Sue-meg State Park. It may not get the same attention as other corners of the Golden State — California is home to America's most-visited national park site, after all — but it's a place where the forests crash into the roaring Pacific Ocean in grand, grand style.

Yep, Sue-meg offers up incredible hiking routes along precipitous cliffs, whale watching from the shoreline, and beaches of glinting gemstones. It's also packed with camping options. In fact, there are three separate campgrounds, along with individual group sites and some more remote hike-in sites, all of which get popular with folks looking for a base that's near the iconic Redwood National and State Parks, which are just 14 miles to the north.

Sounds like the sort of wild coastal escape you've been searching for? The park entrance is easy to find on the 101 Highway as it snakes northwards out of Eureka. The drive is about 40 minutes from there. The closest airport, the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, is even closer to Sue-meg than the town. Touch down there, and you can be amid the coast pines and cliff trails in under 20 minutes after hopping in a rental car.