North Carolina's Foodie-Favorite Town Near Raleigh Hosts A Hot Sauce Festival And Sizzles With Local Flavor

Imagine the Oscars, but for hot sauce. Peri peri, BBQ, kimchi ketchup, jalapeño, salsa verde — you name the spicy flavor, and chances are a version of it is running for fame and glory in North Carolina's Hot Sauce Festival in Oxford. Held annually in September, just as the South prepares to roll into a mild-weathered fall slumber, this quirky festival is much more than an event exclusively for sauce aficionados. It is a true celebration of the town and a testament to its up-and-coming foodie reputation. This unique event for all the family is estimated to attract between 15,000 and 20,000 people to the town in Granville County.

The town of Oxford served as a vital tobacco hub in the mid-19th century, thanks to its strategic location next to the Virginia border. Today, Oxford is a vibrant town for lovers of good food, boasting casual eateries and delectable distilleries.

Oxford is easy to reach from both of North Carolina's biggest hubs. It is only a 30-minute drive from Durham or just under an hour from Raleigh, North Carolina's "City in a Park," with a vibrant art scene and distinct urban oasis feel. Driving is the best option, as there are no direct buses from Durham or Raleigh (although you can take one to the nearby Henderson and arrange for a taxi or Uber from there). Its relative proximity to Lexington also makes it ideal to explore another North Carolina foodie hub, known as the state's "gateway to BBQ," with fabulous restaurants and craft brews.