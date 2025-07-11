Sandwiched Between The Grand Canyon And Phoenix Is Arizona's Oldest Restaurant Famed For Its Food And History

The Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott, known as Arizona's oldest bar and restaurant, offers guests a unique dining experience that brings together a delicious meal with immersive history. Originally opened in 1877, it didn't just start out as a place to get a meal. At one time, the Palace was also an election center, a mineral claims office, and an employment office before a fire destroyed much of the original building. It was rebuilt in 1901 and featured a Chinese restaurant and barbershop in the back. Thankfully, the new bar still had some old design elements, like the 1880s Brunswick Bar, which was salvaged from the fire and is still in use today.

Listed by USA Today as one of the best historic taverns in the United States, the Palace Restaurant and Saloon has a lot to offer modern visitors. The staff dress in period costumes to add to the ambiance, and sometimes the restaurant hosts live music events as well. Because of its historic style, The Palace Restaurant and Saloon has been a shooting location for a variety of movies, like "Junior Bonner," a 1972 film about a veteran rodeo rider who returns to his hometown of Prescott to reunite with his family. The restaurant is also featured in "Wanda Nevada," a Western starring Peter Fonda and Brooke Shields.

The menu features a hefty selection of bourbons, as well as rye, Canadian, and scotch whiskeys. They offer classic American plates like barbecue chicken sandwiches and hamburgers, as well as themed dishes like "Saloon skirt steak" and "cowboy cobbler" for dessert. One Google reviewer mentioned the "[a]mazing food and a great drink selection," and another specifically highlighted the "excellent burger."