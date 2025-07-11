Sandwiched Between The Grand Canyon And Phoenix Is Arizona's Oldest Restaurant Famed For Its Food And History
The Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott, known as Arizona's oldest bar and restaurant, offers guests a unique dining experience that brings together a delicious meal with immersive history. Originally opened in 1877, it didn't just start out as a place to get a meal. At one time, the Palace was also an election center, a mineral claims office, and an employment office before a fire destroyed much of the original building. It was rebuilt in 1901 and featured a Chinese restaurant and barbershop in the back. Thankfully, the new bar still had some old design elements, like the 1880s Brunswick Bar, which was salvaged from the fire and is still in use today.
Listed by USA Today as one of the best historic taverns in the United States, the Palace Restaurant and Saloon has a lot to offer modern visitors. The staff dress in period costumes to add to the ambiance, and sometimes the restaurant hosts live music events as well. Because of its historic style, The Palace Restaurant and Saloon has been a shooting location for a variety of movies, like "Junior Bonner," a 1972 film about a veteran rodeo rider who returns to his hometown of Prescott to reunite with his family. The restaurant is also featured in "Wanda Nevada," a Western starring Peter Fonda and Brooke Shields.
The menu features a hefty selection of bourbons, as well as rye, Canadian, and scotch whiskeys. They offer classic American plates like barbecue chicken sandwiches and hamburgers, as well as themed dishes like "Saloon skirt steak" and "cowboy cobbler" for dessert. One Google reviewer mentioned the "[a]mazing food and a great drink selection," and another specifically highlighted the "excellent burger."
Explore the classic Wild West town of Prescott
The restaurant is about a 2-hour drive from both Phoenix and Flagstaff, so a trip to the saloon could easily be a day trip for people staying in larger cities. Additionally, the Palace is a little over 2 hours from the Grand Canyon. Drivers traveling through the state by car should also consider spending time on Grand Canyon Highway, a scenic byway into Grand Canyon National Park.
After getting your fill at The Palace, be sure to explore the other businesses on the historic Whiskey Row, one of the oldest areas of Prescott. At one point during its history, the street housed 40 bars, and now it has a variety of businesses like art galleries, restaurants, and even hotels.
In the 19th century, Prescott gained a reputation as a classic "Wild West" town and was home to legendary figures like Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday for a time. Visitors can learn more about the legacy of the town at the Sharlot Hall Museum, which has exhibits about the history of Arizona. The Museum of Indigenous People is devoted to sharing the culture and art of Native American tribes of the Southwest United States and Northern Mexico. There's also the Phippen Museum, which has a Western Heritage permanent gallery. Travelers who want to learn more about the history of the Grand Canyon State should be sure to stop by Holbrook, a quirky Arizona city with Wild West history, and the Casa Grande Ruins Monument between Tucson and Phoenix.