The 'Most Pleasant 44 Miles In America' Is An Idyllic Arizona Scenic Byway Into Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park encompasses 1.2 million acres over 1,904 square miles and welcomed nearly 5 million visitors in 2024. It is arguably one of the leading attractions in Arizona, and tops many travel bucket lists — visitors aren't asking if they should go, but when, and you'll have to decide on the ultimate time of year to plan your trip to the Grand Canyon since there's so much ground to cover for both the North and South Rim excursions. A trek to the North Rim at over 8,000-foot elevation must be aptly timed, as it's more secluded than its southern counterpart. To reach this more secluded side of the 1-mile deep canyon, the Kaibab Plateau-North Rim Parkway is an idyllic scenic drive that leads into Grand Canyon National Park.

The Kaibab Plateau-North Rim Parkway, known as Grand Canyon Highway, is designated as a National Forest Scenic Byway and an Arizona State Scenic Byway along 44 miles of Arizona State Highway 67 from Jacob Lake to the Grand Canyon's North Rim. It's affectionately earned the nickname of "the most pleasant 44 miles in America" because it travels through diverse landscapes, offering travelers an up-close look at forests, lakes, and even wildlife. While the official byway begins at Jacob Lake, visitors may find themselves starting 30 miles north in Fredonia, the gateway to the Canyon's North Rim that is prime for adventure with access to three national parks (and it's the closest town with full services). This scenic drive requires a sense of adventure and a camera handy, and is best experienced May through October. It's an ideal way to view one of the seven wonders of the World from your car window if you can't or don't want to walk it.