Tucked Between Tucson And Phoenix Is Arizona's Underrated Ancient Desert Monument Full Of History
Nestled in the dry Arizona landscape is a wonder of history: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument. The ruins are from an ancient settlement, with canals, dwellings, ceremonial mounts, and a large adobe structure, which is the titular Great House. The ruins are thousands of years old and are one of the largest prehistoric structures built in North America.
The monument is about an hour from Tucson and an hour from Phoenix. There aren't any public transit options between the monument and the major cities, so travelers should be prepared to rent a car. The national monument is in Coolidge, which has mild winters but scorching summers. Temperatures can climb up to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the year, so travelers should prepare accordingly if they want to spend a lot of time outdoors exploring the settlement.
To beat the heat of summer, visit the ruins early in the morning and avoid the intense midday sun. The National Parks Service also suggests drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade when needed. Those who want to cool off after a big day outside can escape the heat at Revel Surf, Arizona's only surf park.
Exploring Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
The incredible monument and compound were built by Native Americans in the Sonoran Desert, but it's believed that by A.D. 1450, the compound was no longer in use. People visited the monument sporadically between the 1600s and 1800s, but with the invention of the railroad, more people began visiting the site — which led to vandalism and graffiti. Following public outcry for protection of the monument, the Casa Ruins National Monument became the first archeological preserve in the United States and is now visited by thousands of tourists each year.
While it's suggested that the ancestral Sonoran people built the settlement, there are different Native American tribes associated with the ruins, including the O'odham people. The O'odham people have lived in the Sonoran desert for thousands of years, but the historical division of their land means the group is now broken up into four tribes recognized by the federal government — the Tohono O'odham Nation, the Gila River Indian Community, the Ak-Chin Indian Community, and the Salt River (Pima Maricopa) Indian Community. Visitors who want to learn more about the history and culture of the tribes should be sure to visit the Tohono O'odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum, which is only about two hours from the Casa Ruins National Monument.
Historical sites near Casa Grande Ruins
The Casa Grande Ruins National Monument was a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice selection in 2024. Along with the ruins, it has a visitor center (featuring a bookstore and museum) and picnic tables for visitors to rest and enjoy a meal or snack. The monument also hosts events, including a speaker series, where guests talk about their work in the area, as well as storytelling sessions and celebrations for Native American Heritage Month. Even with these nice amenities, you'll likely only spend a few hours at this national monument. However, there are plenty of nearby destinations to help fill up your itinerary.
Travelers will find Casa Grande Neon Sign Park about 30 minutes away from the national monument. The park consists of vintage neon signs collected from around the area, and in 2018, the park won a $144,000 grant from American Express to help continue to preserve the signs. Visitors who want to explore more of the history of the state should stop by Tombstone, America's ultimate Wild West destination that's full of unique activities and history, or Kingman, a hidden gem town with vintage Route 66 charm. The latter is particularly nice for a sunset cruise through the desert. All three are excellent complements to Casa Grande Ruins, and they're a wonderful way to learn more about the American Southwest.