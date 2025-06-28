Tucked Between Tucson And Phoenix Is Arizona's Underrated Ancient Desert Monument Full Of History

Nestled in the dry Arizona landscape is a wonder of history: Casa Grande Ruins National Monument. The ruins are from an ancient settlement, with canals, dwellings, ceremonial mounts, and a large adobe structure, which is the titular Great House. The ruins are thousands of years old and are one of the largest prehistoric structures built in North America.

The monument is about an hour from Tucson and an hour from Phoenix. There aren't any public transit options between the monument and the major cities, so travelers should be prepared to rent a car. The national monument is in Coolidge, which has mild winters but scorching summers. Temperatures can climb up to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the year, so travelers should prepare accordingly if they want to spend a lot of time outdoors exploring the settlement.

To beat the heat of summer, visit the ruins early in the morning and avoid the intense midday sun. The National Parks Service also suggests drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade when needed. Those who want to cool off after a big day outside can escape the heat at Revel Surf, Arizona's only surf park.