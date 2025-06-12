This Quirky City In Arizona's Extraordinary Painted Desert Has Route 66 Kitsch And Wild West History

Whether you opt for the northern or southern entrances to neighboring Petrified Forest National Park, the drive from Holbrook is only about 20 minutes. The area is famous for its Triassic fossils dating back 200 to 250 million years, especially in the form of ancient trees that have turned to colorful stone over time. People have occupied this area of the Painted Desert for at least 13,000 years, and you can see astonishing examples of ancient Puebloan dwellings, pottery and rock art along an immanently scenic drive. It's important to note that you can't collect fossils within the park's boundaries, but if you're looking for treasures to take with you, check out DoBell Ranch, where you can dig for your own petrified "rainbow wood."

Holbrook is less than two hours north to an iconic Arizona canyon with picturesque Western views known as the homeland of the Diné people of the Navajo Nation. The area continues to attract visitors to its dramatic red cliffs and scenic overlooks, not unlike the natural wonder that is Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona.

Holbrook itself is a quirky and inviting town with plenty to do. Don't miss the Painted Desert Indian Center, which has been operating in Holbrook since 1979. Handcrafted Native American pieces like woven rugs, pottery, contemporary Hopi Kachina dolls, Zuni jewelry, and hand-hewn knives highlight the incredible, time-honored craftsmanship of Southwest Native American artisans. The rockhounds among us will love a stop at quirky Jim Gray's Petrified Wood Co., which is part gift store and part museum, featuring Native American artifacts, sculpted rainbow wood, local ephemera, and even a 2.9 million-year-old fossilized alligator named Wild Bill.