This Adults-Only Beachfront Resort In Punta Cana Is Packed With Pools, Jacuzzis, And 12 Places To Dine
More cognizant of the downsides to booking an all-inclusive resort for your Caribbean vacation than the advantages? If you have the Dominican Republic in your sights, you might want to head to the wildly underrated Samaná Peninsula to avoid the crowds and high prices. But, if you're ready to soak in pure, child-free luxury, Live Aqua Punta Cana is an exceptional gateway to the world of all-inclusives for those who have previously avoided them.
Perched on the powdery-sanded beach known as Uvero Alto, Live Aqua allows vacationers to stay in one place but still enjoy a diversity of experiences. That includes 12 places to dine (with 24-hour room service), five swimming pools and jacuzzis, beach volleyball, dancing to live music, a spa, plus rum and cigar tastings — classics of the Caribbean experience.
After a flight to Punta Cana, you'll drive 40 minutes north up the coast to reach your destination. Your first goal should probably be a nap, and you'll do so in ultimate comfort. That's because even "basic" rooms at Live Aqua are suites with king beds. They start at $165.78 for a suite with a garden view and 592 square feet to call your own. Ocean views cost significantly more, between $460.28 and $ 2,540.78 per night, but may be worth it if you can afford the larger rooms.
Eat all day at Live Aqua Punta Cana
One quirk of the dining at Live Aqua is that there are no restaurants wholly devoted to Dominican cuisine. You'll probably have to leave the resort for soupy mondongo and garlicky mofongo. But there's still a world of delicious food and drink options at your fingertips, with no limit on your appetite to indulge.
Start your day at Restaurante Liberi, a sumptuous buffet that recently added lunch and dinner options, too. There's even a crêpe station. Midday, you'll keep cool beachside at a cevicheria named for one of Lima's most delicious neighborhoods. Many reviews from guests say that Miraflores, with its presentations of citrus-marinated fish, as well as flavorful fried seafood, is the best restaurant at Live Aqua.
Other choices include the Italian cuisine of Sospiro, tacos and churros at Mexican restaurant ATL, and teppanyaki-fired Asian fusion at Seishin. You'll have to dress for dinner at the resort's only formal restaurant, Chez Rose. There, the French classics will likely include soupe à l'oignon, beef Bourguignon and a sugary crisp-topped crème brûlée.
Get in your kid-free relaxation at Live Aqua Punta Cana
If you're the type of traveler who simply can't stand to stay in one place, Live Aqua helps guests to plan day trips to destinations including the tourist-friendly white sands of Saona Island and Altos de Chavón, a quaint dupe of a 16th century coastal village in the Mediterranean.
But to really soak in the all-inclusive resort life, there's no need to ever leave. You can try your luck at the casino, take in a magic show, or learn the skills of the resort's experts at a cooking or mixology class. Of the five pools, the largest features a bar that will serve you drinks without forcing you to move a muscle. Guests can luxuriate next to the water jets in one of the smaller pools, but to really rejuvenate in style it's worth booking services at the Feel Harmony Spa.
They include some outsized splendor that even spa fanatics may have missed elsewhere. Try the $290 Royal Oxygen Ritual that purports to detoxify your whole body and face by oxygenating your tissues, revive your visage with the 3D Collagen Shock facial, or dive into deep relaxation with a hot stone treatment. You can also get your hair braided at the spa to remind everyone back home that you've been to the Caribbean. But the worst thing to do is to think about heading home. After all, whether you're a long-term fan of all-inclusives or you're just dipping your toe into the warm waters, Live Aqua Punta Cana is the place to do it.