This Adults-Only Beachfront Resort In Punta Cana Is Packed With Pools, Jacuzzis, And 12 Places To Dine

More cognizant of the downsides to booking an all-inclusive resort for your Caribbean vacation than the advantages? If you have the Dominican Republic in your sights, you might want to head to the wildly underrated Samaná Peninsula to avoid the crowds and high prices. But, if you're ready to soak in pure, child-free luxury, Live Aqua Punta Cana is an exceptional gateway to the world of all-inclusives for those who have previously avoided them.

Perched on the powdery-sanded beach known as Uvero Alto, Live Aqua allows vacationers to stay in one place but still enjoy a diversity of experiences. That includes 12 places to dine (with 24-hour room service), five swimming pools and jacuzzis, beach volleyball, dancing to live music, a spa, plus rum and cigar tastings — classics of the Caribbean experience.

After a flight to Punta Cana, you'll drive 40 minutes north up the coast to reach your destination. Your first goal should probably be a nap, and you'll do so in ultimate comfort. That's because even "basic" rooms at Live Aqua are suites with king beds. They start at $165.78 for a suite with a garden view and 592 square feet to call your own. Ocean views cost significantly more, between $460.28 and $ 2,540.78 per night, but may be worth it if you can afford the larger rooms.