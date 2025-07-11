An Iconic Cafe And Lava Fields Meet Neon Nostalgia In California's Surreal Stretch Of Route 66 Desert

Otherworldly — that's one way to describe the Mojave Desert and its barren beauty. This unforgiving region is partly located in California and is on the iconic Route 66. There's not much here but the open road and traces of a lively past. A quintessential example of this is Amboy, situated on a stretch of Route 66 referred to as the National Trails Highway. Dating back to the 1800s, this destination in San Bernardino County is dreamlike and surreal. This ambiance can be credited to the area's two peculiar attractions: Roy's Motel & Cafe, with its glistening neon sign, and nearby Amboy Crater, a lava field that's become a popular hiking spot.

Amboy — about 3 hours from Los Angeles and Las Vegas – began declining in the 1970s and is now largely abandoned. Nevertheless, it's one of the most underrated stops on Route 66. Put simply, adventure awaits here. Start your visit by exploring Amboy Crater. Now extinct, the volcano's past eruptions are responsible for its rugged scenery. Per AllTrails, the hike from the trailhead to the top of the crater is about 4 miles round-trip.

"Best in the morning or afternoon, a time with good shadows to really make the view pop," states one review. "Easy trail but rocky, so wear boots rather than shoes if trying to protect ankles and knees. No water, so bring all you need." Note that toilets are available on-site. Once you're done, swing by Roy's, established in 1938. You won't find an eatery or lodging here anymore, but there is a gas station where you can fuel up and purchase refreshments. Despite changing times and challenges, Amboy and Roy's Motel & Cafe have persevered.