California's Ultra-Hip 'Roadside Resort' Brings Upscale Dining And Decor To A High Desert Motel
Major hotel chains provide a level of comfort, design consistency, and even member rewards points in some cases, but there's something so quaint and unique about smaller properties that combine the hotel amenities we love with a more personalized and even classic vibe. Cuyama Buckhorn was built in 1952 in the California desert, just over two hours from Santa Barbara (nicknamed the 'American Riviera' because of its Spanish-inspired beauty!). Today's version of the roadside resort features renovations that combine the perfect blend of luxurious amenities and a Western vibe.
The 21-room property includes a range of rooms that can accommodate up to four guests and feature custom-built furniture, tons of wood and leather accents, and even a few cowboy hats mounted on the walls. The shared or semi-private patios are perfect for soaking up the desert sun or sipping morning coffee, and all rooms include cozy Brooklinen towels and robes. Though the rooms have an undeniable vintage charm, there are still the modern necessities like complimentary WiFi, bluetooth radio, and a minibar.
Dining and enjoying the outdoor spaces at Cuyama Buckhorn
You could surely enjoy your time at Cuyama Buckhorn if you spent the entire stay just relaxing in the perfectly decorated and curated rooms, but the dining options and outdoor amenities shouldn't be missed. The Buckhorn Restaurant & Bar is open most days of the week, and their focus is on farm-to-table, with an emphasis on supporting local farms and ranches. Many of the entrees (from the breakfast burrito to the valley burger) include locally-produced eggs that are hormone and antibiotic free. Lighter bites, like the charcuterie board, include cheeses from the Santa Barbara area. The on-site bar continues that same local feel and taste with wines and spirits from nearby establishments and fresh ingredients infused in the liqueurs and syrups. Each room has an assortment of local snacks and wine, but there's also the Buckhorn Market on hand if you just need additional essentials to stock your in-room bar and fridge.
Santa Barbara has some of the best beaches, but you don't have to leave the Cuyama Buckhorn property to experience the outdoor oasis. The property at Cuyama includes a pool complete with fountains, perfect for the daytime desert heat, but if you want to sweat it out, there's a hot tub and even a barrel-shaped sauna! There's even an outdoor pool table and a lawn for activities, including yoga (the property can loan you a mat!). Other outdoor on-site activities include movie nights on a projector and even a free s'mores kit. Also, even though the hotel doesn't have a traditional spa, a call to the front desk can give you all the details on a DIY spa menu, that includes shower scrubs and a soothing Sip & Soak package (sparkling wine, CBD oil, and more).
What to do in the Cuyama region
Nestled in the remote high desert of Santa Barbara County, New Cuyama is a hidden gem for travelers craving wide open spaces, desert views, and under-the-radar adventure. If you're staying at the beautifully restored Cuyama Buckhorn, you're perfectly positioned to experience the best of this rugged, off-the-beaten-path region. The closest major airport is Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA), about a 2-hour scenic drive west. A car rental is highly recommended to explore the surrounding Cuyama Valley, also referred to as The Hidden Valley of Enchantment, and its remote beauty with ease.
New Cuyama proves that slow travel in small towns can deliver big magic — especially with a stylish basecamp like the Cuyama Buckhorn. Richardson Park not only has a range of picnic areas and grills, but you'll find hiking trails as well. Don't miss out on the Painted Rock trail, an archaeological site created by Native Americans more than 3,000 years ago. Depending on the time of your visit, you may need to make a reservation. After a relaxing stay at Cuyama Buckhorn and a stop by a few nearby hiking trails, you might just want to keep cruising and road trip through California's wine country.