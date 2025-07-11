California's Ultra-Hip 'Roadside Resort' Brings Upscale Dining And Decor To A High Desert Motel

You could surely enjoy your time at Cuyama Buckhorn if you spent the entire stay just relaxing in the perfectly decorated and curated rooms, but the dining options and outdoor amenities shouldn't be missed. The Buckhorn Restaurant & Bar is open most days of the week, and their focus is on farm-to-table, with an emphasis on supporting local farms and ranches. Many of the entrees (from the breakfast burrito to the valley burger) include locally-produced eggs that are hormone and antibiotic free. Lighter bites, like the charcuterie board, include cheeses from the Santa Barbara area. The on-site bar continues that same local feel and taste with wines and spirits from nearby establishments and fresh ingredients infused in the liqueurs and syrups. Each room has an assortment of local snacks and wine, but there's also the Buckhorn Market on hand if you just need additional essentials to stock your in-room bar and fridge.

Santa Barbara has some of the best beaches, but you don't have to leave the Cuyama Buckhorn property to experience the outdoor oasis. The property at Cuyama includes a pool complete with fountains, perfect for the daytime desert heat, but if you want to sweat it out, there's a hot tub and even a barrel-shaped sauna! There's even an outdoor pool table and a lawn for activities, including yoga (the property can loan you a mat!). Other outdoor on-site activities include movie nights on a projector and even a free s'mores kit. Also, even though the hotel doesn't have a traditional spa, a call to the front desk can give you all the details on a DIY spa menu, that includes shower scrubs and a soothing Sip & Soak package (sparkling wine, CBD oil, and more).