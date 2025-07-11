What Is A Beer Spa And Where Can You Find Them In America

There's nothing better than going on vacation, relaxing your muscles, hearing the soothing sounds of gentle music or bubbling water, and soaking in a tub full of beer. Yes, beer. Around the world, you can find stress-free wellness vacations. For some, that could mean a retreat at the bar or a soak in a hot tub — but it's not a regular occurrence to find a place that merges the best of both worlds. It's called a beer spa, and you quite literally soak in the hoppy beverage, ten toes in and waist deep. And before you even ask: Yes, there are beer spas in the United States.

The beer spa concept began in 1981 in Prague, Czech Republic. Now, they've swept the globe. You can find a tourist favorite in Iceland, where the city's dreamy hot tubs make for a unique spa day. But it wasn't until 2016 that the first one opened in the U.S. in Sisters, Oregon. While that one has since closed, bath spas have become a booming industry across America, offering a range of health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties and exfoliation. The trend has evolved into a wellness niche that's as quirky as it is relaxing.