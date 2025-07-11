What Is A Beer Spa And Where Can You Find Them In America
There's nothing better than going on vacation, relaxing your muscles, hearing the soothing sounds of gentle music or bubbling water, and soaking in a tub full of beer. Yes, beer. Around the world, you can find stress-free wellness vacations. For some, that could mean a retreat at the bar or a soak in a hot tub — but it's not a regular occurrence to find a place that merges the best of both worlds. It's called a beer spa, and you quite literally soak in the hoppy beverage, ten toes in and waist deep. And before you even ask: Yes, there are beer spas in the United States.
The beer spa concept began in 1981 in Prague, Czech Republic. Now, they've swept the globe. You can find a tourist favorite in Iceland, where the city's dreamy hot tubs make for a unique spa day. But it wasn't until 2016 that the first one opened in the U.S. in Sisters, Oregon. While that one has since closed, bath spas have become a booming industry across America, offering a range of health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties and exfoliation. The trend has evolved into a wellness niche that's as quirky as it is relaxing.
The health benefits soaking in beer provides
While soaking in beer might seem odd, it isn't just a gimmick or marketing tactic spas use to gain new customers. Although it may have been created to help wash your worries away, the ingredients in beer actually offer genuine wellness benefits for the body. According to a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the extracts of barley, hop, yeast, and water contain anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, anti-angiogenic, anti-melanogenic, anti-osteoporotic, and anti-carcinogenic effects. What does this mean? Bathing in beer can prove to be an advantage for those with eczema, skin infections, and even aging — something many will face eventually.
After a beer spa session, many Yelp reviewers describe a profound sense of relaxation, with their skin feeling soft and revitalized. The beer baths are also warm, which is helpful for blood circulation and muscle relaxation. Guests often note that their skin looks brighter and feels more hydrated, even days later. Combined with the earthy aroma of hops, the experience doubles as a form of aromatherapy, helping to melt away mental stress while nourishing the body from the outside in.
Places in the U.S. where you can take a dip in beer
Beer spas may have started in Europe, but the trend has taken off in the United States, with several locations now offering the foamy soak experience. Since the first beer spa in America opened in Oregon with Hop in the Spa, the idea has spread to other nearby states, like Colorado, where you'll find The Beer Spa in Denver. There, guests can enjoy a mix of private beer baths, infrared saunas, and a self-pour taproom. Seasonal beer-infused water blends are also available to soak in, all while sipping a cold one in a high-tech and modern setting.
The concept has also reached the Midwest, in places like Chicago, home to Piva Beer Spa, which combines Eastern European spa rituals with beer-based therapy. Its services include beer soaks, massages, and halotherapy (salt therapy). On the East Coast, Appalachian Beer Spa in North Carolina provides a nature-inspired twist, with hops-infused tubs and mountain views. More beer spas continue to pop up across the country, especially in states with thriving craft beer scenes like California. Whether you're a curious traveler or a wellness lover looking for something new, there's likely a beer bath near you waiting to be poured.
