Missouri's Waterpark Of Volcanic Chutes Invites Splash-Filled Adventures With Spacious Campsites

Nestled in the ancient rocks of one of the world's oldest mountain ranges lies a unique state park where visitors can slide down volcanic chutes into clear, cascading waters. Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park is also known as "Mother Nature's waterslide," and for good reason: The park's namesake attraction is a series of "shut-ins," volcanic rock formations that alter the flow of the Black River, forcing its cool, turquoise waters to keep moving through nooks, crannies, and crevasses. The result is spectacular: Natural water slides down slippery ancient rhyolite rock lead into deep plunge pools, and evocative blue-gray and pink cliffs form the perfect place to jump in this state park where the splash-filled adventures are endless.

Less than a 2-hour drive from St. Louis, Johnson's Shut-Ins is located in the rugged wilderness of the 1.5 billion-year-old St. Francois Mountains, an area that has retained the wild characteristic that initially repelled white settlers coming from the east. Osage hunters once lived here, until the Johnston family arrived from Appalachia and decided to homestead in the area, building their farm in 1829 (the "t" in their name was lost over the generations). Visitors have been able to enjoy all of the park's offerings since 1955, when local conservationist Joseph Desloge, who had acquired the land, donated it to the state.

It's not just about the shut-ins, though. This park is known for its spacious and well-maintained campsites, a handful of trails that range from easy and ADA-accessible to strenuous, and its diverse flora, in particular. After all, Johnson's Shut-Ins is home to more than 900 species of flora — nearly a third of the total native plants in Missouri — which is just one reason why this mountainous area is just as scenic and stunning as Missouri's famed Ozarks.