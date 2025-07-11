Two Of America's Best Koreatowns Are Just Outside Of DC With Mouth-Watering Meats And Tasty Desserts

Ask most Northern Virginia residents where they hail from, and they're likely to say anywhere but Northern Virginia. According to the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, about 30% of the region's population is foreign-born. That fact is most obvious when, half an hour outside of Washington D.C., the signs switch from English to Korean.

Since the 1970s, immigrants from South Korea have settled in Annandale for its proximity to work opportunities in the big city. But they quickly began opening restaurants and offices in the census-designated place (not officially a town or city). "It was office workers who helped create Annandale's Koreatown," local activist Steve Lee told Annandale Today. Put it in the same category as the neighboring, picturesque city of Manassas and its Mexican immigrant food, or Herndon, Virginia's "rising star," in part for its delicious diversity of Indian cuisine.

But Annandale isn't Northern Virginia's only Koreatown. Half an hour west of the older community, Centreville saw its Korean population grow steeply in the early 2000s thanks to more affordable housing prices in the expanding suburb. Together with Ellicott City, Maryland, the areas account for D.C.'s place as the third-largest metro area in the country for Korean Americans. And while Annandale is now home to close to 50 Korean restaurants, Centreville boasts well over 100. When visiting D.C., both are worth a visit, especially if you're flying into Dulles International Airport, which is only under 20 minutes north of Centreville.