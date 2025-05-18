Virginia's 'Rising Star' Is An Underrated Town Near D.C. Brimming With Bold Brews And Art Galleries

With the large number of major cities on the East Coast, it's easy to overlook the numerous picturesque towns between them, each of them filled with character and charm. One of these towns is Herndon, Virginia, which, despite having a population of just over 24,000, has a surprisingly high number of activities to enjoy. And if you're someone who loves craft beer and has a taste for the arts, then you're bound to fall in love with this quaint little municipality.

Herndon is only about 22 miles away from Washington, D.C., and is less than 20 minutes away from Dulles International Airport, making it a convenient stop during your next East Coast trip. Summers can get quite hot and humid there, while tapering off towards fall, which is when that stunning autumnal foliage is on full display. The town offers quite a few accommodations, with numerous places to stay for a night or two, such as SpringHill Suites Herndon Reston, the Westin Washington Dulles Airport, and the Comfort Inn Herndon-Reston. There are also more than enough restaurants in Herndon to satisfy even the most experienced foodie, such as Filipino fare at A Taste of The World, scrumptious sweets at Amphora Bakery, and perfect pizzas at Crust Pizzeria Napoletana.

While the top-tier beer and art galleries are Herndon's main attractions, the town has plenty of other things to do for a well-rounded vacation. For example, spend the day at Frying Pan Farm Park and get a taste of what rural life was like a century ago. Catch a lively production from the NextStop Theatre Company. Or stop by the Town of Herndon Farmers Market to pick up fresh food from independent businesses. And while you're in Virginia, visit this artsy town on the coast with an award-winning farmers market.