Virginia's 'Rising Star' Is An Underrated Town Near D.C. Brimming With Bold Brews And Art Galleries
With the large number of major cities on the East Coast, it's easy to overlook the numerous picturesque towns between them, each of them filled with character and charm. One of these towns is Herndon, Virginia, which, despite having a population of just over 24,000, has a surprisingly high number of activities to enjoy. And if you're someone who loves craft beer and has a taste for the arts, then you're bound to fall in love with this quaint little municipality.
Herndon is only about 22 miles away from Washington, D.C., and is less than 20 minutes away from Dulles International Airport, making it a convenient stop during your next East Coast trip. Summers can get quite hot and humid there, while tapering off towards fall, which is when that stunning autumnal foliage is on full display. The town offers quite a few accommodations, with numerous places to stay for a night or two, such as SpringHill Suites Herndon Reston, the Westin Washington Dulles Airport, and the Comfort Inn Herndon-Reston. There are also more than enough restaurants in Herndon to satisfy even the most experienced foodie, such as Filipino fare at A Taste of The World, scrumptious sweets at Amphora Bakery, and perfect pizzas at Crust Pizzeria Napoletana.
While the top-tier beer and art galleries are Herndon's main attractions, the town has plenty of other things to do for a well-rounded vacation. For example, spend the day at Frying Pan Farm Park and get a taste of what rural life was like a century ago. Catch a lively production from the NextStop Theatre Company. Or stop by the Town of Herndon Farmers Market to pick up fresh food from independent businesses. And while you're in Virginia, visit this artsy town on the coast with an award-winning farmers market.
Beer abounds in Herndon
One thing that you definitely can't take away from the citizens of Herndon is that they take their beer seriously, as the town is home to multiple joints to kick back and enjoy a cold one (or two). No Herndon beer tour is complete without a stop at Juicy Brewing; kick back with some friends and enjoy one of their stellar pilsners, IPAs, or sours in the alluring atmosphere of their stylishly industrial space. Take it up a notch at Aslin Beer Company's taproom in downtown Herndon and sip on some of their famous lagers, pilsners, or Hefeweizens on their rooftop bar. And then there's Mile 20 at The Breeze, which has a rotating selection of 24 craft beers from regional breweries, further cementing Herndon as an absolute must for beer lovers (just like this artsy haven nestled in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains).
Sure, modern breweries are great and all, but what about those who want to sip their libations in a more old-school kind of spot? Well, Herndon has you covered there as well, as it features several classic watering holes. You can't go wrong with Sully's Pour House, a sports bar where you can down some ice-cold beer along with tasty bar food (try their Philly cheesesteak sandwich, their specialty), all while watching the big game. Jimmy's Old Town Tavern is another laid-back hangout with an impressive beer list accompanying a food menu of pub favorites, like burgers, buffalo wraps, and beef on wecks. This place also livens things up with weekly events such as Trivia Night and Open Mic Night. Drink some adult beverages while embracing your inner child by playing Jenga Giant, cornhole, and arcade games at Carpool Herndon.
Art in the heart of Herndon
Herndon has gone to great lengths to showcase the talent of its resident artists and establish itself as a prime artistic hub by creating the Arts District in its cozy downtown area. The main source of creativity is Arts Herndon, a non-profit center that features a gallery that highlights the work of local artists. They offer studio spaces and venues for live performances, making it a go-to destination for multiple creative disciplines. And if you want to cultivate your own artistic skills, then sign up for a class or workshop at Monroe Street Studios and learn the craft of drawing, painting, clay, stained glass, and sewing.
But Herndon is home to more than just arts institutions, as several talented artists have their own studios in town where you can view and purchase their work. Trisha Adams creates vibrant paintings inspired by nature but mixed with bits of the abstract, resulting in work that's both classic and contemporary. Diane's Fine Art features the works of fine artist and instructor Diane Wright Cobb who specializes in landscapes and portraits, and even does commissions. Stop by Marie Carnogursky Art to see her striking depictions of scenery and people with oil paint and charcoal. But keep in mind before visiting these galleries that, because they are private, it's recommended that you contact the artists beforehand to schedule a visit. And if you want even more artsy vibes, in the area, this buzzing little Virginia town an hour from D.C. with historic charm and farm-to-table fare has what you're looking for.