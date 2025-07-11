The Most Affordable Season For A Cruise To The Caribbean Is A Great Way To Save Money With One Major Catch

In 2024, 34.2 million people cruised in the Caribbean, according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization. For comparison, the entire population of the region clocks in at about 44 million. With numbers like that, you might think cruise lines could afford to offer a few more budget-friendly trips, but with prices going up and loyalty perk increasingly favoring high spenders, leaving the rest unhappy, that's clearly not the case. Industry insiders are quick to cite rising costs or supply and demand, but, in reality, they're soaring because people are still willing to pay. So, is there a way to beat the surging costs? Yes, but there's a big catch: You'll need to sail the Caribbean during hurricane season.

While hurricane season is a huge factor, the price drop at this time of year is twofold. After Labor Day — typically the first week in September — travel demand declines until its resurgence around Christmas. So, while hurricane season technically lasts from June 1 to November 30, honing in on the shoulder months of September, October, and November can provide the best savings.

But are those savings worth the risk of a ruined trip? Is it even safe to sail during hurricane season? Thankfully, the answer is almost always "Yes." That's not to say you won't come up against some problems, but with some simple advanced preparation and a willingness to accept sudden changes, there's no reason to avoid sailing at this time of year.