Royal Caribbean's Smallest Cruise Ship Offers A Budget-Friendly Getaway With Recently Updated Amenities
The glamor of a cruise holiday may seem like a luxury few can afford. Yet, there are budget-friendly cruises available in addition to the pricier options — you don't have to break the bank for the world's largest cruise ship, a record-breaking marvel redefining luxury.
Some cruisers prefer smaller, more intimate ships, which are often underrated and come with lower price tags. That's how some passengers felt aboard Royal Caribbean's smallest (and oldest) cruise ship, Grandeur of the Seas. "Lady G," as she's affectionately known, has been recently updated and won over some new fans. "This was my 15th Royal Caribbean Cruise and I just found my favorite ship!" wrote Den7Cruiser on CruiseCritic.
It's not just retirees hitting the high seas either. Royal Caribbean says nearly half of its passengers are millennials or younger (via Skift), looking for experiential holidays that won't eat up their savings. So, if the idea of Lady G and other budget cruise offerings seems tempting, here's a look at what passengers appreciated most — and didn't like so much — about Grandeur of the Seas.
Classic cruise at a budget price on Grandeur of the Seas
They say a lady never reveals her age. But Lady G is pretty fit for a ship whose maiden voyage was in 1996. She had a complete refurbishment in 2013 and a spruce-up in 2024, and can comfortably fit more than 1900 passengers. However, there are some things to remember about an older ship. Grandeur of the Seas was built in the 1990s, part of Royal Caribbean's Vision Class. These ships have fewer balcony suites and more interior cabins with older designs and layouts. While the furnishings have all been updated, the rooms are still small, though efficient. But some passengers say the size of the bathrooms is a particular challenge.
But, how does Lady G compare to other cruises? "We were really impressed at the condition of it. They've taken very good care of it. Everything was in good condition, and they had updated things to make it current," said YouTubers Gary and Jenn in their review of the ship, especially compared to competitors. For example, Margaritarville Cruises are affordable options, but Gary and Jenn said Grandeur of the Seas has aged much better.
No frills but chilled and relaxed on Grandeur of the Seas
Centrum is the centerpiece of the ship, a seven-story atrium serving as the hub for gathering, food, music, and games. This upgraded feature allows passengers to have ocean views from multiple venues. There are 12 dining options, multiple bars and lounges, including new restaurants like Chops Grille steakhouse and the popular Japanese-fusion restaurant, Izumi; Royal Caribbean's classic Windjammer restaurant provides buffet-style dining.
There are two pools plus four whirlpools on deck, a full-service spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Kids will also enjoy the rock-climbing wall and the arcade, plus there is a daily schedule of children's entertainment programs as well as a teen center.
While the newest Royal Caribbean ships will offer more entertainment than Lady G, it comes at a much higher price tag. Grandeur of the Seas sails to the Caribbean from Tampa, Florida, with offers starting at $522 per person for seven nights. In comparison, the lowest price for a similar 7-night cruise on Royal Caribbean's luxurious Wonder of the Seas starts at $1343. Grandeur of the Seas may be a good option for a classic cruise at a budget price. If you're interested in finding more affordable cruises, check out this TikToker's sneaky hack to book unbelievably cheap cruises. Or, if you were willing to sail with less luxury on any cruise, these tips will show you how to book the best cabin while staying on budget.