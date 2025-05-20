Royal Caribbean's Smallest Cruise Ship Offers A Budget-Friendly Getaway With Recently Updated Amenities

The glamor of a cruise holiday may seem like a luxury few can afford. Yet, there are budget-friendly cruises available in addition to the pricier options — you don't have to break the bank for the world's largest cruise ship, a record-breaking marvel redefining luxury.

Some cruisers prefer smaller, more intimate ships, which are often underrated and come with lower price tags. That's how some passengers felt aboard Royal Caribbean's smallest (and oldest) cruise ship, Grandeur of the Seas. "Lady G," as she's affectionately known, has been recently updated and won over some new fans. "This was my 15th Royal Caribbean Cruise and I just found my favorite ship!" wrote Den7Cruiser on CruiseCritic.

It's not just retirees hitting the high seas either. Royal Caribbean says nearly half of its passengers are millennials or younger (via Skift), looking for experiential holidays that won't eat up their savings. So, if the idea of Lady G and other budget cruise offerings seems tempting, here's a look at what passengers appreciated most — and didn't like so much — about Grandeur of the Seas.