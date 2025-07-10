Wyoming's Canyon Resort Nestled In The Bighorn Mountains Is A Dude Ranch Destination Full Of Outdoor Thrills

In recent years, "cowboy core" vacations in the American West have gained serious mainstream appeal. On Skyscanner, horseback riding holidays saw an 18% increase in bookings between 2023 and 2024. At Paintrock Canyon Ranch, all levels of rider are welcome, especially on its Ranch Vacations, which include five nights on the ranch and four days exploring the scenery on horseback. Witness cattle grazing happily in the fertile grasslands as you trot along Paintrock Creek and venture towards the dramatic canyon.

For intermediate or more experienced riders, book one of the Pack Trips for a proper wild, outback adventure. Head deep into Paintrock Canyon toward Cloud Peak and visit some of the region's shimmering lakes, and even try a spot of fly fishing in one of the nearby creeks. As you explore the area, you may encounter elk, mule, whitetail deer, and even the elusive bobcat, with their distinctive pointy ears and stumpy tails. This experience involves hiking many trails and sleeping in rustic tents at the mountain camp along with the horses, so you'll need to be reasonably fit to take part.

Other ways to embrace your inner cowboy at the ranch include participating in expert-led workshops on topics including horsemanship and leatherwork. There is no rodeo here, but one of the best destinations in the American West to see this spectacle is in nearby Cody, Wyoming. Fishing fanatics will enjoy spending time at Paintrock Creek, which is well regarded for its excellent trout fishing. For those who care about the impact of tourism on the local wildlife, Paintrock Canyon Ranch has pledged a commitment to conservation, investing some of its profits into fostering biodiversity and protecting the grasslands.