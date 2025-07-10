Wyoming's Canyon Resort Nestled In The Bighorn Mountains Is A Dude Ranch Destination Full Of Outdoor Thrills
It seems to be that cowboys are having a comeback. If you have watched "Yellowstone" or "Ransom Canyon" recently, or simply want to channel your inner "Cowboy Carter," then you should feel suitably inspired with a stay at Paintrock Canyon Ranch in Wyoming, situated on the foothills of one of America's most picturesque mountain ranges, the Bighorn Mountains. The ranch, which is around a 90-mile drive from Yellowstone Regional Airport, is known for its wide, open spaces, beautiful meadows, bubbling springs, and incredible ancient petroglyphs.
All of these places can be explored on horseback, and this is where Paintrock Canyon Ranch truly excels. The ranch is located near the small town of Hyattville and extends over 80,000 acres of land, following the southern rim of the Bighorn Basin all the way to Cloud Peak, the highest point in the region and the third-highest in Wyoming. It is the perfect location to saddle up, enjoy the breathtaking mountain views, and appreciate the wilder side of the state. It's no wonder these so-called "dude ranches" are thriving.
Cowboy-themed activities at Paintrock Canyon Ranch
In recent years, "cowboy core" vacations in the American West have gained serious mainstream appeal. On Skyscanner, horseback riding holidays saw an 18% increase in bookings between 2023 and 2024. At Paintrock Canyon Ranch, all levels of rider are welcome, especially on its Ranch Vacations, which include five nights on the ranch and four days exploring the scenery on horseback. Witness cattle grazing happily in the fertile grasslands as you trot along Paintrock Creek and venture towards the dramatic canyon.
For intermediate or more experienced riders, book one of the Pack Trips for a proper wild, outback adventure. Head deep into Paintrock Canyon toward Cloud Peak and visit some of the region's shimmering lakes, and even try a spot of fly fishing in one of the nearby creeks. As you explore the area, you may encounter elk, mule, whitetail deer, and even the elusive bobcat, with their distinctive pointy ears and stumpy tails. This experience involves hiking many trails and sleeping in rustic tents at the mountain camp along with the horses, so you'll need to be reasonably fit to take part.
Other ways to embrace your inner cowboy at the ranch include participating in expert-led workshops on topics including horsemanship and leatherwork. There is no rodeo here, but one of the best destinations in the American West to see this spectacle is in nearby Cody, Wyoming. Fishing fanatics will enjoy spending time at Paintrock Creek, which is well regarded for its excellent trout fishing. For those who care about the impact of tourism on the local wildlife, Paintrock Canyon Ranch has pledged a commitment to conservation, investing some of its profits into fostering biodiversity and protecting the grasslands.
What else is on offer at Paintrock Canyon Ranch?
There is no shortage of activities at Paintrock Canyon Ranch, and many of them can be enjoyed at or near base camp. This includes guided hiking trips, stargazing, yoga, and workshops in painting and writing. A highlight for fans of ancient history is a visit to the nearby Medicine Lodge Archaeological Site, where you can marvel at petroglyphs and pictographs carved by Indigenous Peoples millennia ago. The area is also abundant with over 100 species of birds, making it perfect for wildlife watchers.
The base camp itself comprises 14 fully furnished safari-style tents with a comfortable bed, bedside tables, dressers, and chairs. All vacation options are fully catered, with meals prepared by an expert chef and incorporating Ranchlands beef and local produce. At the time of publication, prices start at $620 per person per night. If you are seeking more luxurious accommodations, the ranch also offers a private bookable campus of treehouse rooms and creekside cabins, which also features an outdoor swimming pool open to guests in the summer months.