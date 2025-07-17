Why Rick Steves Dislikes Most Of Spain's South Coast (And The Few Gems There He Actually Recommends)

If there's one thing that can ruin travel guru Rick Steves's sunny disposition on a European escapade, it's Spain's Costa del Sol in Andalusia. The country's southernmost coast, as described by Steves, is overdeveloped, tourist-saturated, and lacking authentic Spanish charm. "Anything resembling a quaint fishing village has been bikini-strangled and Nivea-creamed," he laments on his website. "Oblivious to the concrete, pollution, ridiculous prices, and traffic jams, tourists lie on the beach like game hens on skewers."

So even if beach bums do find pure bliss along Spain's southern Mediterranean coast, to all you savvy travelers who consider yourselves culture nuts like Steves, please do yourselves a favor and simply don't go. "It's just a lot of people from the rainy north of Europe looking for a change of climate, but not a change of culture," he complains in his podcast. Andalusia's once deeply rooted gitano heritage has been watered down by passionless parties and an idle population of vacationers. Restaurants might not even have a Spanish menu, but rather German, English, and Dutch, much to local disdain.

But if by necessity you do find yourself along the "Costa del Turismo" as Steves has nicknamed it, at least plan your trip around some of the standout coastal stops he does vouch for. Nerja, Gibraltar, and Tarifa have all received Steves' approval, thanks to their authentic Andalusian culture, charming architecture, and stunning natural attractions. Just outside Málaga, Andalusia's capital, Nerja's sea cliffs are practically spilling over with white-washed buildings, and the Nerja Caves inspire wonder with their 3-mile stretch of subterranean stalactites and stalagmites. Gibraltar is one of Steves' favorite "ends" of Europe, thanks to its captivating landmark with intercontinental views, aka The Rock. Tarifa he describes as a "workaday town with a historic center, broad beaches, and good hotels and restaurants (and is the perfect springboard for a quick trip to Tangier, Morocco)."