A Historic Rhode Island Lighthouse With Cozy Accommodations Offers Stunning Secluded Newport Views

Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but its 400 miles of coastline offer plenty of incredible places you need to visit at least once. Rose Island, located in Narragansett Bay, is a historic landmark, lighthouse, and overnight attraction that stands out on this list.

The island sits under the shadow of the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in New England, but has been a beacon of the bay since long before the Pell's construction. The island was home to a military base following the Revolutionary War, and the lighthouse was constructed in the late 19th century. It was refurbished between 1985 and 1993, and it currently houses a museum open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., between April and October, costing $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12 (as of this writing). Private tours and special events are also available for booking throughout the year. To reach the Rose Island Lighthouse, visitors may travel with their own watercraft or take the Jamestown-Newport Ferry to the island. It is under 5 miles from Newport Airport, or under an hour's drive from the larger travel hub of Providence. Its location creates a perfect quiet place to take in pristine views of the Newport cityscape and bay.