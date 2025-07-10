A Historic Rhode Island Lighthouse With Cozy Accommodations Offers Stunning Secluded Newport Views
Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but its 400 miles of coastline offer plenty of incredible places you need to visit at least once. Rose Island, located in Narragansett Bay, is a historic landmark, lighthouse, and overnight attraction that stands out on this list.
The island sits under the shadow of the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge, the longest suspension bridge in New England, but has been a beacon of the bay since long before the Pell's construction. The island was home to a military base following the Revolutionary War, and the lighthouse was constructed in the late 19th century. It was refurbished between 1985 and 1993, and it currently houses a museum open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., between April and October, costing $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12 (as of this writing). Private tours and special events are also available for booking throughout the year. To reach the Rose Island Lighthouse, visitors may travel with their own watercraft or take the Jamestown-Newport Ferry to the island. It is under 5 miles from Newport Airport, or under an hour's drive from the larger travel hub of Providence. Its location creates a perfect quiet place to take in pristine views of the Newport cityscape and bay.
Exploring the Rose Island Lighthouse and staying on the island
In addition to the museum, the Rose Island property contains the former lighthouse keeper's apartment, the former foghorn room, and former army barracks, which are all converted into lodging available for overnight booking. Each option offers rustic and historical rooms varying in size and amenities, all while showcasing amazing views and sea breezes. Though the location limits ability to access local restaurants, two of the accommodation options come equipped with a kitchen, and ferry transportation and kayak access are included with booking.
Rose Island has also opened its doors to host artists residencies since 2023. Guests can conveniently book stays through the island organization and may potentially have the unique opportunity to stay alongside local painters, illustrators, or other artists honing their craft with inspiration from the scenic locale. Staying on the property gives people an opportunity to experience the historic landmark in an untethered way and provides a fascinating view of rotating exhibits and research initiatives. Outside of the accommodations, the 17-acre property is also home to a wide variety of bird species and an active wildlife refuge. The lighthouse is a rare historic landmark, preserving the maritime lifestyle and scenery from centuries past.
Rose Island's surroundings and access to the Newport area
While the island itself offers an opportunity to see local art, the nearby community of Jamestown is also home to a burgeoning arts scene and award-winning restaurants. The small city of Newport, visible from the eastern side of the island, allows visitors to experience the breathtaking Newport Cliff Walk and see an assortment of Gilded Age mansions. In late July, Newport also hosts one of the oldest folk music festivals in the country. The aforementioned Jamestown-Newport Ferry is a convenient way to travel between destinations and offers an experience of its own as a scenic bay cruise.
Between the stunning manmade spectacles of the Pell Bridge and Newport architecture and the natural beauty of Rose Island and the mainland's cliffs, the entire area has unique and stimulating views. The assortment of educational, recreational, and adventurous activities make Rose Island Lighthouse an ideal getaway for all crowds.