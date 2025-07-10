Kansas' Underrated City 'Where Community Counts' Is A Family-Friendly Gem With A Crowd-Pleasing Water Park

Kansas is home to a surprising collection of fun, family-friendly cities, and only 17 minutes by car or just over 30 minutes by bus from the bustling, underrated city of Wichita lies one of them: Maize. Located practically at the center of the United States, the small, underrated city situated at the heart of America's Corn Belt (hence its name) is about as far from either of the U.S. coastlines as a town can get. Yet, for those seeking beach-style fun, Maize Splash Park, which opened in 2016, offers a refreshing alternative. It has all the water play, without the hassle of sand getting stuck between the toes of little ones.

Sharing space with a playground, the water park gives children the perfect spot to cool off and release energy during the summer months totally free of charge. With a bit of luck, a visit to Maize might coincide with one of the live performances, farmers' markets, or art fairs held at the newly reconstructed Clair Donnelly Amphitheater next door. Meanwhile, teens who consider themselves too cool for splash pads might wish to gravitate toward the skate park in front of the amphitheater, a great place to practice tricks and channel their inner Tony Hawk. Maize's shared public spaces speak to the city's slogan, "where community counts," and those visiting will likely get a sense of its neighborly feel.