Kansas' Underrated City 'Where Community Counts' Is A Family-Friendly Gem With A Crowd-Pleasing Water Park
Kansas is home to a surprising collection of fun, family-friendly cities, and only 17 minutes by car or just over 30 minutes by bus from the bustling, underrated city of Wichita lies one of them: Maize. Located practically at the center of the United States, the small, underrated city situated at the heart of America's Corn Belt (hence its name) is about as far from either of the U.S. coastlines as a town can get. Yet, for those seeking beach-style fun, Maize Splash Park, which opened in 2016, offers a refreshing alternative. It has all the water play, without the hassle of sand getting stuck between the toes of little ones.
Sharing space with a playground, the water park gives children the perfect spot to cool off and release energy during the summer months totally free of charge. With a bit of luck, a visit to Maize might coincide with one of the live performances, farmers' markets, or art fairs held at the newly reconstructed Clair Donnelly Amphitheater next door. Meanwhile, teens who consider themselves too cool for splash pads might wish to gravitate toward the skate park in front of the amphitheater, a great place to practice tricks and channel their inner Tony Hawk. Maize's shared public spaces speak to the city's slogan, "where community counts," and those visiting will likely get a sense of its neighborly feel.
Motorheads can enjoy a day of family fun watching drag racing
The American Midwest has long been a petrolhead's mecca, with millions of drivers making their pilgrimage past the flashy neon lights of Route 66 each year. Maize delivers its own dose of high-octane excitement at the Kansas International Dragway, where the tranquil hum of everyday life gives way to the roar of engines and the unmistakable scent of burning rubber. Tickets for a day of watching the drivers go full throttle cost just $15 per person (as of this writing), with those under 16 receiving free admission. Established in 1963, what makes the track so special is that it is the only track founded by a woman in the whole of the country, and remains one of only four tracks operated by women.
After a day of drag racing fun, Maize offers a variety of options for dinner. There are a few Mexican joints in town, and for those seeking something casual, perhaps the pick of the bunch is Ibarra, where hefty tacos come packed with whatever filling is chosen. Or for more traditional American cuisine, Barn'rds Restaurant is a top choice for sandwich lovers. With 15 scrumptious sandwiches on the menu, anyone in search of hearty, meat-stacked hoagies and highly recommended french fries should definitely pay this joint a visit.
Nature calls for the soothing side of Maize
Perhaps the perfect contrast to the screeching tires of the dragway is found at the Prairie Pines lavender farm, where the smell of petrol gives way to the calming scent of purple blooms. More than just a farm, Prairie Pines is home to a charming log barn that hosts a variety of community events, most notably classical music events like the much-loved Chamber Music at the Barn. Its intimate concerts offer a wonderful way to spend a relaxing evening, showcasing the talents of accomplished musicians in a cozy setting. The farm offers not just plants for sale but also lavender workshops in which guests can learn about how to use the flower for decorative purposes and aromatherapy, and can even taste the flower in an array of products.
Nature lovers looking for fun excursions out of the city might wish to head to Sedgwick County Park, around 10 minutes away. The park is conveniently close to Sedgwick County Zoo, home to a range of nature's most majestic beasts from rhinos and penguins to giant tortoises. For those eager to venture farther, Cedar Bluff Reservoir offers endless recreation. Its awesome landscape of towering limestone cliffs makes it a perfect choice for a full day of exploration away from the family-friendly paradise of Maize.