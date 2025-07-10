The Popular South Carolina Vacation County That Has A Surprising Amount Of Unprovoked Shark Attacks

Each year, travelers pour into South Carolina's sun-soaked coastal towns and cities to kayak through tidal creeks, eat Lowcountry cuisine, and bask in its beaches that run for miles. Tourism is a major economic driver in South Carolina, generating billions of dollars in visitor spending each year. But within one of its most iconic beach regions is a fact that often catches vacationers off guard: Charleston County has logged an unexpectedly high number of shark attacks over the years.

Still, that statistic hasn't stopped the flow of visitors. Charleston County remains a top draw thanks to its oceanfront accessibility. Home to some of the state's most well-known beach towns, such as Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island, and Isle of Palms, the county has plenty of natural beauty and resort-style amenities. At the center is the city of Charleston itself, with its romantic waterfront promenades, Southern mansions, culinary reputation, and walkable district. Just minutes from downtown, travelers can reach the coast via well-connected highways and bridges. Whether you're planning a weekend by the waves or exploring centuries-old neighborhoods, Charleston County is always a smart choice.