Italy's Castle-Topped Town Offers Lake Garda Beaches And Unmatched Mountain Hikes Without The Crowds

Lake Garda bridges the gap between the jagged Alps and the rolling winelands of Northern Italy. It crosses three Italian regions and reigns as the largest lake in the country. Most of all: It's utterly, utterly beautiful. From the hidden paradise of Punta San Vigilio in the south all the way to the resort town of Malcesine beneath the wildflower-speckled ridges of Monte Baldo, it's got oodles of nooks and crannies. But, with over 25 million annual visitors, dodging the crowds can be tricky. That's where little Arco comes in.

Arco rests below the craggy limestone bluffs of Trentino-Alto Adige, a 10-minute drive north from Garda's glittering lakeshore. It has established itself as a bit of a climbing hub thanks to the 100-plus crags and abundance of via ferrata in the surrounding valley. But it's also not quite the A-lister — towns on the water's edge tend to steal the limelight in these parts! The upshot? Arco beckons with mountain adventures, enchanting old town feels, and good proximity to the lakes, only without the hordes of people.

Verona's Villafranca Airport is the favored gateway to all the major resorts that string up and down Lake Garda's banks. Rent a car there and you can cruise up to Arco in just over an hour. Although you may want to consider taking the ultra-scenic route that skirts the eastern shoreline through pastel-painted towns, which still takes only one and a half hours. There are also regular Trentino region buses that connect Arco to the northern side of the lake, including directly to towns like Torbole and Riva del Garda.