Is Carnival's Infamous 'Poop Cruise' Still In Service? Here's The Gross Truth

When you think of a great cruise, you might think of luxurious ships, fantastic food, or private island resorts in the Caribbean. You know you took a wrong turn somewhere if you wind up on the "poop cruise." Back in February 2013, the 4,000 passengers and crew who stepped aboard the Carnival Triumph had no idea that their ship would be overflowing with vile semi-fluids before they arrived in port. They launched from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico, on an assumedly fecal-free, four-night sojourn when a fire started in diesel generator number six. The electricity went out, which meant the plumbing and air conditioning also went out.

Cue the excrement-filled biohazard bags, urine-filled showers, and toilet paper layered over excremental heaps that one chef culinarily described as poop "lasagna," as the Daily Mail describes quotes the 2025 Netflix documentary "Train Wreck: Poop Cruise." The ship was eventually towed into port in Alabama on February 14, when passengers fled the ship's horrors and ran into the arms of loved ones who assumedly had clothespins on their noses.

One might guess that the Triumph was incinerated and committed to that great ocean beyond — but no. Citing the incident as a prime, "teachable moment for the entire cruise industry" (per Cruise Critic), Carnival Cruise Line vowed to undertake all requisite changes necessary to salvage their reputation (and ship). They spent $500 million implementing safety upgrades, recommitted themselves to their Health, Environmental, Safety, and Security (HESS) protocols, and spent a further $115 million scouring the soiled Triumph. Then, in 2019, the Triumph was re-launched under a name as symbolically fitting of a new, clean, and pristine day as you could imagine: the Carnival Sunrise. It's still in service to this day, with all of its stains smeared from sight, if not memory.