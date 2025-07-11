Iowa's Prettiest Library Just Outside Of Des Moines Is Known For Historic European Vibes And Victorian Beauty

Some libraries just house books, while others are an architectural majesty with the most impressive bibliography to surround yourself with while you study, work, or write that novel. There are many American libraries that boast these qualities, like Maryland's cathedral-esque George Peabody Library and the Gilded Age Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., which came first in a list of TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S. But just outside of Downtown Des Moines is a library that will make you feel like you've left the Midwest for a European palace.

Located on the second floor of Iowa's State Capitol, the State Law Library boasts a grand spiral staircase, multilevel book balconies, and gilded iron railings. Wildly regarded as the prettiest library in Iowa, the State Law Library is not just a space for legal research; it's a beloved reverie for readers, photographers, and tourists alike. In 2024, Yardbarker placed the Iowa State Law Library in 10th place on a list of the 20 "most stunning" libraries in the U.S., ranking higher than the Hogwarts-style William W. Cook Legal Library in Michigan and the brutalist Geisel Library in San Diego named after Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.

This ornate Victorian bibliotheca is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tours of the Capitol building and Law Library are available to book through the Iowa Legislature website, and a gift shop is located on the ground floor. The library also includes a dedicated visitor space where photography is permitted as long as it doesn't disturb library users. Memberships at the State Law Library of Iowa are reserved for residents and in-state employees who must show proof of address and/or state ID to obtain a library card.