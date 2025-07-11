Iowa's Prettiest Library Just Outside Of Des Moines Is Known For Historic European Vibes And Victorian Beauty
Some libraries just house books, while others are an architectural majesty with the most impressive bibliography to surround yourself with while you study, work, or write that novel. There are many American libraries that boast these qualities, like Maryland's cathedral-esque George Peabody Library and the Gilded Age Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., which came first in a list of TikTok-approved libraries to visit in the U.S. But just outside of Downtown Des Moines is a library that will make you feel like you've left the Midwest for a European palace.
Located on the second floor of Iowa's State Capitol, the State Law Library boasts a grand spiral staircase, multilevel book balconies, and gilded iron railings. Wildly regarded as the prettiest library in Iowa, the State Law Library is not just a space for legal research; it's a beloved reverie for readers, photographers, and tourists alike. In 2024, Yardbarker placed the Iowa State Law Library in 10th place on a list of the 20 "most stunning" libraries in the U.S., ranking higher than the Hogwarts-style William W. Cook Legal Library in Michigan and the brutalist Geisel Library in San Diego named after Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.
This ornate Victorian bibliotheca is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tours of the Capitol building and Law Library are available to book through the Iowa Legislature website, and a gift shop is located on the ground floor. The library also includes a dedicated visitor space where photography is permitted as long as it doesn't disturb library users. Memberships at the State Law Library of Iowa are reserved for residents and in-state employees who must show proof of address and/or state ID to obtain a library card.
The history of Iowa's State Law Library is one of architectural competition
Iowa's State Law Library is synonymous with a gallery or an exhibition, just like Providence Athenæum in Rhode Island, one of America's oldest libraries, which feels more like a museum of early New England history and architecture. The Law Library was finished in 1884 as part of the Iowa State Capitol building, and is one of the most stunningly preserved quarters of the Capitol.
During the 19th century, the library was decorated with chandeliers and gaslit sconces from New York, which have since been rewired to include modern electrical wiring. Above, visitors are treated to Chicago-made stained-glass skylights that were installed in 1884, and below, encaustic tiles — a meticulous flooring technique created by using colored clay to mold patterns. The cast-iron balcony railings look untouched, as if just designed by Victorian foundry workers, and the spiral staircases on both sides of the room add to the magic of this historic wonderland. Both the balconies and staircases were installed around 1882 by an Indianapolis company for just over $2,000, and have become the Capitol's most photographed characteristics.
Architects Alfred Piquenard and John Cochran drew plans for the library to be 29 feet tall, with committee rooms occupying the third floor above. However, after much back and forth between the Capitol's Commissioners at the time, the committee rooms were scrapped to extend the library to 45 feet in order to compete with other grandiose libraries in the country. The design of Iowa's State Law Library certainly reflects the post-Civil War fascination with European architecture at the time, characterized by ornate metal work and an emphasis on grandeur, which is obvious the moment you enter the double doors to this magnificent Iowa library.
What books are available at Iowa's State Law Library?
The Iowa State Law Library is one of the biggest law libraries in the U.S., taking up the entire second floor of the Capitol's west wing. Although its primary focus is legal research, the Law Library shelves an impressive and surprisingly diverse collection. Its holdings include over 100,000 books on law, science, and "About Iowa" literature focusing on Iowa's history, culture, and environment. Visitors will find titles that support historical research, government policy, and even genealogical exploration. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available in the Law Library, which includes a database for Iowans to access heritage digital collections, state documents, the People's Law Library, and more. For the general public, the library is also a gateway to broader state resources, including online access to digital databases, legal forms, and public records.
While you won't find beach reads or the latest bestsellers here, just being in this majestic setting, surrounded by archaic volumes and scholarly silence, is enough to make even casual visits exciting. Otherwise, this public library — featuring decorative wooden desks and banker's lamps enveloped in warm ash and chestnut tones — is an enchanting space to change up your WFH station, break the spell on your writer's block, or a place to immerse yourself in while reading your next fantasy novel. With its rich history and awe-inspiring ambience, this bibliophile's paradise is perfect for a midday escape during a trip to Iowa's Capitol or a detour during a Des Moines visit.