A Scottish Village Off-Tourists-Radar Is Set Amongst Some Of The Country's Most Majestic Mountain Landscapes

Exploring the outdoor landscapes in the mountains of the Arrochar Alps is the main attraction in the area. The village is a gateway to Argyll Forest Park, which boasts a number of excellent hiking trails. Two of the most popular hikes for experienced walkers are Beinn Ime and Ben Arthur, also known as the Cobbler.

Beinn Ime is a Munro — a mountain over 3,000 feet in Scotland — standing tall at 1,011 meters (3,318 feet). The Cobbler is only 884 meters (2,900 feet), so it's not classed as a Munro, but it's still a fantastic mountain hike. The distinctive outline is noticeable from miles around, and thrill seekers will love the option to "thread the needle" by climbing through a hole in the rock formation at the summit.

If you aren't up for a challenging mountain hike, there are plenty of other, more gentle walks to do in the area. Walk from Arrochar to Robert's Bridge for superb views of Loch Long, or follow in the footsteps of the Vikings on the Cruach Tairbeirt trail. Just a 15-minute drive outside of Arrochar is Rest and Be Thankful Viewpoint, with phenomenal views over the Scottish countryside.