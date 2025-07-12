A Scottish Village Off-Tourists-Radar Is Set Amongst Some Of The Country's Most Majestic Mountain Landscapes
Scotland is full of epic landscapes and picturesque villages, and the area around Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is no exception. While villages like Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond can be busy, there are hidden gems all over this region that are perfect for exploring. Head to Arrochar, at the head of Loch Long, and you'll find a relatively quiet village in a stunning location.
Arrochar has a long history — it was ruled by local barons and then chiefs of the MacFarlane clan, who later gained notoriety for stealing cattle. The village was also a target for Viking raiders, who sailed up Loch Long and dragged their ships between Arrochar and Tarbet to raid villages along Loch Lomond. The Vikings were eventually defeated at the Battle of Largs in 1263. Today, the village is a peaceful destination in a spectacular natural setting with a few hotels, shops, galleries, cafes, and pubs.
What to see and do in Arrochar
Exploring the outdoor landscapes in the mountains of the Arrochar Alps is the main attraction in the area. The village is a gateway to Argyll Forest Park, which boasts a number of excellent hiking trails. Two of the most popular hikes for experienced walkers are Beinn Ime and Ben Arthur, also known as the Cobbler.
Beinn Ime is a Munro — a mountain over 3,000 feet in Scotland — standing tall at 1,011 meters (3,318 feet). The Cobbler is only 884 meters (2,900 feet), so it's not classed as a Munro, but it's still a fantastic mountain hike. The distinctive outline is noticeable from miles around, and thrill seekers will love the option to "thread the needle" by climbing through a hole in the rock formation at the summit.
If you aren't up for a challenging mountain hike, there are plenty of other, more gentle walks to do in the area. Walk from Arrochar to Robert's Bridge for superb views of Loch Long, or follow in the footsteps of the Vikings on the Cruach Tairbeirt trail. Just a 15-minute drive outside of Arrochar is Rest and Be Thankful Viewpoint, with phenomenal views over the Scottish countryside.
How to get to Arrochar and where to stay
It's easy to get to Arrochar by car and by public transport. Arrochar is on the A83 between Tarbet, on the shores of Loch Lomond, and Inveraray. Glasgow, one of the most underrated destinations in Scotland, is a one-hour drive away on the A82. Arrochar is also easily accessible by rail, as Arrochar and Tarbet station is on the breathtaking West Highland Line, which runs from Glasgow up to Fort William. There are also regular buses from Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station. The nearest airport is Glasgow Airport.
There are plenty of places to stay in and around Arrochar. TwoStones is a four-star bed and breakfast with comfortable rooms and a delicious breakfast. Village Inn offers rooms in a pub with plenty of character, along with excellent food and drinks in the evening; some of the rooms have a loch view. Ben Arthur Bothy, a popular pub in the village, has a four-bedroom luxury apartment that sleeps up to eight if you're traveling in a group.