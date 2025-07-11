The Charming Texas Resort Town That's Actually One Of The Most Dangerous Beach Destinations In The US
It's not uncommon for some of America's most unassuming destinations to also be its most dangerous. The reasons for this can be quite surprising — such as the horrifying and unexpected reason Siesta Beach is one of Florida's most dangerous. But just because a place is known for its threats, doesn't mean it should altogether be avoided. In fact, one of the world's most desirable tourist destinations in 2025 also ranks among the most dangerous. That said, it's just important to be aware of the risks involved when visiting so you can make safer and better-informed decisions. When it comes to a place like South Padre Island, in Texas, one of those safer decisions may be not visiting during spring break.
That's right, a coastal haven that's considered one of the best beaches in Texas has also been revealed as one of America's most dangerous beach destinations for spring break. The list was compiled by 844SeeMike, a personal injury law firm, that focused on the prevalence of high-risk activities in each destination during the yearly festivities, as well as data from official sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. South Padre Island landed at No. 4 after it scored high in DUI incidents and hit-and-runs, as well as pedestrian and cyclist accidents.
Out of a possible 100-point risk score, the destination scored an 18.6. This put it just below Naples (18.9), Panama City Beach (20.8), and Daytona Beach (20.3) — all of which are in Florida. However, while it may have scored high in some areas, it was found to be less dangerous than others when it came to drowning, homicide, and alcohol-related deaths.
Just how dangerous is South Padre Island?
Spring break is a risky time throughout the United States. A 2015 study found that fatal car accidents in popular destinations increase during spring break more than any other time of year. Alcohol is also commonly connected with spring break fatalities. Over 1,800 college students die each year while under the influence. "Binge drinking is probably one the most concerning of all activities that college students engage in while on spring break," said Dr. Eric Collins, a former psychiatrist specializing in addiction, in an article for Forbes.
While South Padre Island may have a reputation for being dangerous during spring break, that doesn't mean it isn't safe throughout the rest of the year. The town has even changed how it promotes its spring break celebrations, which has reduced the number of risk-prone college students it attracts to instead welcome more families with younger children.
For 2025's spring break season, the resort town also increased its law enforcement numbers in an effort to better serve and protect the thousands of visitors expected, and coordinated with local hospitals and emergency services to set up a triage station in its community center to help anyone in need. However, despite these changes — along with the enforcement of alcohol-free zones, curfews, and glass-free beaches — there were still incidents of vicious fighting. So, if all that sounds like too much, you might be better off opting for this affordable tropical paradise with beautiful beaches and Southern charm for your spring break vacation instead.