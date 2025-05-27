Situated On Texas' Gulf Coast Is An Affordable Tropical Paradise With Beautiful Beaches And Southern Charm
When you think of Texas, images of rough-and-tumble cowboys and tumbleweeds aimlessly rambling across the vast plains probably come to mind. But venture down to the more than 360-mile stretch of Gulf Coast shoreline and you'll discover a completely different side to the state: a beachy paradise full of barrier islands, sugar-white sands, and balmy lapping waves. The southernmost section of the seacoast, known as the Texas Tropical Trail Region, is teeming with sandy shores and quaint towns such as Brownsville, a charming Southern city set along the banks of the Rio Grande River.
Staying true to the state's unofficial motto, "Everything's bigger in Texas," Brownsville is the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley, made up of the Starr, Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties. The community spans nearly 150 square miles and is home to just over 190,000 people. Sitting right across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, the area once served as a military fort for U.S. troops during the two-year Mexican-American War, which came to a close in 1848, the same year Brownsville was founded.
The community is heavily influenced by Mexican culture today. The cultural attractions, combined with the many nearby beaches and historical landmarks, make Brownsville a favorite among tourists and retirees alike. The city's affordability is another major draw. Ranking high among the cheapest places to live, the Cameron County gem offers a low cost of living that's more than 15% below the national average, according to Apartments.com. Housing costs are also a steal, sitting at almost 30% lower than what other states are shelling out. One-way ticket, anyone?
Bask on the beautiful beaches near Brownsville
Be sure to pack your swimsuit and sunblock because Brownsville enjoys a semi-tropical climate year-round. Featuring an average temperature of about 74 degrees Fahrenheit, a beach day-filled itinerary is all but guaranteed. You can dip your toes in the 8-mile stretch of shoreline at Boca Chica Beach, one of southern Texas' most spacious beaches. The area is largely undeveloped, so you'll be able to unplug and unwind in peace. While you're there, get a peek at SpaceX's Starship rocket launchpad, which is just a few hundred yards away from the beach.
South Padre, a Texas island full of tropical charm and stunning wildlife, is also within driving distance. Home to 34 miles of sandy shoreline, you can plop down your beach blanket and chairs at Isla Blanca Beach, perched on the southern tip of the island. Make a bigger splash at the Beach Waterpark, which is only about a mile away. Drive about 5 miles north to Andy Bowie Park to sunbathe on its scenic stretch of beach. Nearby, you'll find the Laguna Madre Nature Trail, a wildlife preserve that has a 1,500-foot boardwalk perfect for an afternoon of strolling and birdwatching.
There are a few things to keep in mind when embarking on your Brownsville beach getaway. First and foremost, be mindful of hurricane season, which typically runs from June 1 to November 30, with the highest threat of storms ranging from August to September. You'll also want to be on the lookout for potentially harmful ocean critters, such as jellyfish and stingrays, and always be cautious of deadly rip currents if you opt to go for a swim.
Round out your Brownsville, Texas, itinerary
The beaches aren't all that Brownsville has to offer. The city is peppered with a number of historical sites, including the aforementioned military base now known as the Historic "Old Morgue" at Fort Brown, which is just west of the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport. You'll also want to visit the Mitte Cultural District to tour the Heritage Museum and the adjacent Stillman House Museum, once owned by Brownsville's founder, Charles Stillman, where you can learn more about the city's incredible history. If you buy a day pass — which is $12 at the time of writing and good for up to a week after the date of purchase — you can also visit the nearby Historic Brownsville Museum. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the structure is housed in an old Southern Pacific Railroad Depot that was built back in 1928.
Other points of interest in the historic district include the Dancy Building, a courthouse built in 1912, and the Laureles Ranch House Museum, a restored home that was also once owned by Mr. Stillman. Walk the grounds of the 1846 Battle of Palo Alto at the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park, or see the Palmito Ranch Battlefield State Historic Site for a glimpse into the American Civil War.
If wildlife viewing is more your thing, you can traipse along more than 8 miles of trails at the Resaca De La Palma State Park, a 1,200-acre bird oasis. Download the park's birdwatching checklist online to see how many species you can spot, from olive sparrows and northern mockingbirds to green jays and white-eyed vireos.