Situated On Texas' Gulf Coast Is An Affordable Tropical Paradise With Beautiful Beaches And Southern Charm

When you think of Texas, images of rough-and-tumble cowboys and tumbleweeds aimlessly rambling across the vast plains probably come to mind. But venture down to the more than 360-mile stretch of Gulf Coast shoreline and you'll discover a completely different side to the state: a beachy paradise full of barrier islands, sugar-white sands, and balmy lapping waves. The southernmost section of the seacoast, known as the Texas Tropical Trail Region, is teeming with sandy shores and quaint towns such as Brownsville, a charming Southern city set along the banks of the Rio Grande River.

Staying true to the state's unofficial motto, "Everything's bigger in Texas," Brownsville is the largest city in the Rio Grande Valley, made up of the Starr, Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties. The community spans nearly 150 square miles and is home to just over 190,000 people. Sitting right across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, the area once served as a military fort for U.S. troops during the two-year Mexican-American War, which came to a close in 1848, the same year Brownsville was founded.

The community is heavily influenced by Mexican culture today. The cultural attractions, combined with the many nearby beaches and historical landmarks, make Brownsville a favorite among tourists and retirees alike. The city's affordability is another major draw. Ranking high among the cheapest places to live, the Cameron County gem offers a low cost of living that's more than 15% below the national average, according to Apartments.com. Housing costs are also a steal, sitting at almost 30% lower than what other states are shelling out. One-way ticket, anyone?