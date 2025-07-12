Georgia's Secret Coastal Haven Is A Pristine Barrier Island With Dazzling Beaches And Scenic Marshes

What springs to mind when you think about Georgia (the state, not the country)? Your brain likely blurts out "peaches." Fair enough. Yet the wild, untouched magic of the state's coastline, sandwiched between Florida and the Carolinas, merits more attention. It has barrier islands with beaches that rival Australia's. Cumberland Island, one of its crown jewels, boasts endless trails and pristine beaches. Little St. Simons Island adds to the allure, offering more dazzling beaches and scenic marshes on another untouched barrier island that's only about two hours from Savannah. The embarrassment of seaside riches means The Peach State could easily be renamed The Beach State.

The privately owned coastal haven on the Altamaha River delta opened to the public in 1979 and, from the outset, preserved its untouched wilderness, protecting it from humanity's worst instincts. It's one of ten barrier islands in Georgia that haven't been developed, lacking basic infrastructure like roads. You can only get there by boat. The conservation-first mentality has helped keep Little St. Simons Island a vital habitat for local vegetation, wildlife, and migratory birds. That mentality reaches into its guest program — even the island's lodge serves the ongoing preservation and education work.

Every visit to Little St. Simons will be unique; the island is constantly growing and changing. The self-propelled system shows nature's development in stages. Dunes at the far end of the shore become grasslands, which eventually, moving further inland, turn into old-growth forests. It all adds up to an incredible amount of adventure and exploration awaiting every visitor.