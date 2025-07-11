The Fjord Rick Steves Says You Must See When In Norway (And What To Skip)
When it comes to exploring the breathtaking natural wonders of Norway, few travel experts have earned as much trust as Rick Steves. Known for his down-to-earth advice and passion for authentic cultural experiences, Steves has been guiding travelers through Europe for decades with his iconic travel guides and TV shows. Better yet, Norway is one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe.
But when it comes to Norway's famed fjords — deep, glacially-carved inlets lined by towering cliffs — this travel expert with Norwegian roots has a clear favorite. Not every fjord in Norway is worth the detour, and Rick Steves isn't shy about saying so. With decades of travel experience under his belt, he points travelers toward the fjord that offers true grandeur, and away from those that may charm in photos more than in reality.
According to Steves, the "most spectacular fjord" is the majestic Sognefjord on the western coast, north of Bergen. Often called the "king of the fjords," this natural wonder stretches over 124 miles inland and offers some of the most dramatic scenery you'll find anywhere in the world. Whether you're drawn by mountainous national parks filled with waterfalls and lakes, quaint villages, or epic hiking trails, the fjords of Norway offer something extraordinary, but with Steves' expert guidance, you'll spend your time exploring the best of the best.
All aboard for Norway's wildest fjord: Rick Steves' pick, skips, and scenic sips
With 30 unique fjord arms, soaring glacier-topped peaks, and more hiking trails than you can ask for, the Sognefjord region is where Norway truly stretches its legs. From Bergen's gateway to the Jotunheimen peaks, Sognefjord is the world's longest and deepest fjord, weaving through wild valleys and farmsteads. Glide on a RIB boat into Nærøyfjord's UNESCO‑listed narrows and marvel at emerald reflections from glacial streams. Then, board one of the world's most beautiful train journeys in Flåm, but be sure to make time to explore the town's rustic harbor.
Thrill-seekers will want to drive the hairpin turns to Stegastein for sweeping vistas. Then top it off in picturesque Balestrand, where you can wash down a day of roaming with cider. Be mindful that Balestrand goes nearly silent from mid-September through mid-May, with many accommodations and attractions closing for the season.
While each fjord offers something special, Steves also thoughtfully mentions there may be some you might want to pass. Places like Stavanger, while popular thanks to its proximity to the stunning Lysefjord, raise the question: Does the town itself offer much excitement? Well, it's a bit more low-key, and he notes there's a reason emigrants packed their bags and sailed off in search of livelier shores and brighter futures in the past. According to feedback from Steves' community, detouring to popular stops in the Sognefjord region like the Borgund Stave Church may not be worth the extra time, especially if you're aiming for a smoother journey.
Best ways to reach Norway's Sognefjord region
Begin your Sognefjord odyssey at Bergen Airport (BGO), the region's best-connected hub with direct flights from major European cities and seamless access to Norway's western wilds. From there, the adventure is yours to shape. Rent a car and roll through dramatic landscapes at your own pace, stopping at waterfalls, historical landmarks, or roadside cafés with a view. For those traveling on a budget, hop aboard the Sognefjord Express bus, a comfortable, scenic ride via Voss and Flåm, ending in the heart of fjord country.
If you prefer to glide in by sea, Norled's express boat from Bergen sails deep into the fjord, docking in idyllic villages like Balestrand, Leikanger, and Sogndal. With views from the deck that rival anything you'll see from a mountain summit, the transit becomes part of the magic. Add in a bit of advance planning, and you'll be spending more time snapping fjord photos, breathing that crisp alpine air, and less time puzzling over connections.