The Fjord Rick Steves Says You Must See When In Norway (And What To Skip)

When it comes to exploring the breathtaking natural wonders of Norway, few travel experts have earned as much trust as Rick Steves. Known for his down-to-earth advice and passion for authentic cultural experiences, Steves has been guiding travelers through Europe for decades with his iconic travel guides and TV shows. Better yet, Norway is one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe.

But when it comes to Norway's famed fjords — deep, glacially-carved inlets lined by towering cliffs — this travel expert with Norwegian roots has a clear favorite. Not every fjord in Norway is worth the detour, and Rick Steves isn't shy about saying so. With decades of travel experience under his belt, he points travelers toward the fjord that offers true grandeur, and away from those that may charm in photos more than in reality.

According to Steves, the "most spectacular fjord" is the majestic Sognefjord on the western coast, north of Bergen. Often called the "king of the fjords," this natural wonder stretches over 124 miles inland and offers some of the most dramatic scenery you'll find anywhere in the world. Whether you're drawn by mountainous national parks filled with waterfalls and lakes, quaint villages, or epic hiking trails, the fjords of Norway offer something extraordinary, but with Steves' expert guidance, you'll spend your time exploring the best of the best.