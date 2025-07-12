Rhode Island's Best Surf Beach Provides A Perfect Summer Getaway With Modern Amenities And Endless Beauty
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the union, but you can't count it out when it comes to the length of its shoreline. The 37-mile-wide by 48-mile-long state boasts 400 miles of shore — more than enough space to fit in top-rated beaches of all kinds. East Beach, a quiet rustic beach perfect for no-frills camping, and Masquamicut, a lively Rhode Island beach with clear water, are just two examples. And then there's East Matunuck Beach, located under an hour's drive from Providence on Rhode Island's southern shore, with its consistent, rolling waves and a collection of amenities that make it easy to hang around. In short, this beach provides the perfect summer getaway for those looking to take a load off.
The surf at Matunuck Beach is strong, with three main spots where surfers hang out to catch a wave. However, people also go to the beach to be comfortable while taking in the sea air. Attracted to its fine array of modern amenities, such as shade pavilions, EV chargers, and indoor heated showers, the state's residents flock here to sunbathe, swim, and picnic. On summer days, locals spread out on the wide swath of sand, recline on lawn chairs, and enjoy the deep blue expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.
Relax, surf, and eat at East Matunuck Beach
East Matunuck Beach is no untouched, tranquil shore where you go to collect your thoughts. The beach is well-equipped, making it a convenient and popular gathering place for groups and families. After parking (electric vehicles can use the EV chargers for up to four hours), head for the stairs or the accessible wooden ramps that lead right up to a well-kept plaza. There are restrooms, showers, and stands where you can load up on beachgoing goodies like boogie boards, ping pong trainers, and flip-flops. Nicely built gazebos house picnic tables, while wooden loungers face the sea.
Surfers at Matunuck Beach can choose between Deep Hole, Trestles, and The Point, the three spots to catch waves at the beach. While those at Deep Hole are too small to surf most of the time, you'll get longer rides with clean, surfable waves if you come in the spring, especially in March. The left-and-right-breaking trestles are good year-round, though, but are best at low tide. If you want to be more sure of specific times, the tide conditions can be found online. The Point has an equal measure of wind and groundswells and also boasts consistent surf year-round.
Rhode Island is great for seaside sights and fresh seafood, and you can get both of those at Salty's Burger and Seafood, East Matunuck Beach's resident eatery. Sit under the pavilion and enjoy the ocean views while having your fill of classics like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, and doughboys. Salty's seafood provisions come in the form of a lobster roll special, and you can wash it all down with drinks like Gatorade and various sodas. There's a Del's stand as well, doling out the state's refreshing frozen lemonades.
Plan your visit to East Matunuck Beach and stay nearby
While there is a large parking lot at the beach, you'll want to arrive early on summer weekends when the lot fills up quickly — or, better yet, buy a parking pass online in advance. You'll be able to use the express lane that way and not have to worry about whether there's a spot when you arrive. Also, on particularly crowded days, beach staff may close the lot before all the spaces are taken. This happens if they deem the beach already at capacity for lifeguards or in the event of a water emergency. But when things are operating normally, gates at East Matunuck Beach open at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. on weekends and close at sunset.
There are multiple campgrounds in the area, such as Burlingame State Campground, which is a 15-minute drive away from East Matunuck Beach. The spacious grounds are equipped with 700 campsites, 20 cabins, restrooms, and shower facilities. Kids can enjoy the playground and arcade there and swim at a freshwater beach.
East Beach Campground, a border beach between Ninigret Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, is much smaller and about a 30-minute drive from East Matunuck. The natural, undeveloped grounds are home to 10 campsites, limited parking, and six changing rooms. They also have composting toilets, but no other utilities. Camping vehicles must be self-contained, and tow trailers are not allowed. As a note, the entire campground may be closed if piping plovers — a shore-dwelling threatened bird — happen to nest there.