Rhode Island's Best Surf Beach Provides A Perfect Summer Getaway With Modern Amenities And Endless Beauty

East Matunuck Beach is no untouched, tranquil shore where you go to collect your thoughts. The beach is well-equipped, making it a convenient and popular gathering place for groups and families. After parking (electric vehicles can use the EV chargers for up to four hours), head for the stairs or the accessible wooden ramps that lead right up to a well-kept plaza. There are restrooms, showers, and stands where you can load up on beachgoing goodies like boogie boards, ping pong trainers, and flip-flops. Nicely built gazebos house picnic tables, while wooden loungers face the sea.

Surfers at Matunuck Beach can choose between Deep Hole, Trestles, and The Point, the three spots to catch waves at the beach. While those at Deep Hole are too small to surf most of the time, you'll get longer rides with clean, surfable waves if you come in the spring, especially in March. The left-and-right-breaking trestles are good year-round, though, but are best at low tide. If you want to be more sure of specific times, the tide conditions can be found online. The Point has an equal measure of wind and groundswells and also boasts consistent surf year-round.

Rhode Island is great for seaside sights and fresh seafood, and you can get both of those at Salty's Burger and Seafood, East Matunuck Beach's resident eatery. Sit under the pavilion and enjoy the ocean views while having your fill of classics like cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, and doughboys. Salty's seafood provisions come in the form of a lobster roll special, and you can wash it all down with drinks like Gatorade and various sodas. There's a Del's stand as well, doling out the state's refreshing frozen lemonades.