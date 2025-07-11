One Of The South's Most Romantic Getaways Is This Quiet Town Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains

Western North Carolina attracts millions of visitors annually, with the Blue Ridge Parkway consistently ranking among the most-visited National Park Service sites every year and the Blue Ridge Mountains and Chimney Rock monolith remaining a big draw for tourists. Asheville might get a lot of hype in this region, but it's often crowded and is home to tourist traps — including one of the most overpriced in the world. If you're looking for a hidden gem to have a quiet, romantic getaway, the town of Lake Lure, named after its eponymous body of water, might be worth your while.

Visiting Lake Lure offers the best of both worlds if you're looking to experience North Carolina nature while having easy access to an urban atmosphere in Asheville. At the time of writing, road restrictions on U.S. Route 64 in the wake of Hurricane Helene in September 2024 mean getting to Lake Lure is a bit more of a trek than usual. Currently, the portion of U.S. 64 running through Chimney Rock is only open to local traffic using a temporary road until a permanent replacement road is completed in late 2027 or early 2028. If you're not a local, it's just under hour drive from Asheville Regional Airport via alternate routes and about an hour to downtown Asheville. When U.S. 64 between Lake Lure and the town of Chimney Rock reopens, it would cut the driving distance to the airport nearly in half, though travel time would roughly remain about 45 minutes to the airport and 50 minutes to downtown Asheville.

Rent a car from the airport upon arrival, but once you're in Lake Lure, you likely won't want to go too far. Whatever you're looking for in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, chances are you can find it here.