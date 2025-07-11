A Charming Town Just Half An Hour Outside Of New York City Has Quaint Stays, Galleries, And Outdoor Fun

New Yorkers in the Big Apple looking for a weekend reprieve away from all the hustle and bustle or simple travelers trekking across the American Northeast need to check out the charming town of Maplewood, New Jersey. Just around a 30- to 40-minute drive from NYC and 20 minutes outside Newark, Maplewood can make for a fantastic getaway for solo and group travelers.

The residential New Jersey town, which has a population of around 26,000, doesn't have much in the way of hotels, but you can find cozy homestays and local B&Bs. Les Saisons Bed and Breakfast is a well-known and top-rated homely option, with rooms starting at around $130 a night. Booking.com and Airbnb also offer plenty of quaint options for your Maplewood getaway. On the pricier side, and about 20 minutes outside Maplewood, there's also The George, a popular boutique hotel featuring chic, modern furnishings in a historic house within the artsy town of Montclair, which boasts creative vibes and unique shops.

Now, what actually makes the beautiful tree-lined streets of Maplewood a great choice for a weekend escape? Simply put, from being surrounded by gorgeous nature to discovering local art galleries, quaint boutique shops, and fantastic restaurants, Maplewood can serve as an incredible opportunity for those wanting to explore all the picturesque beauty small-town New Jersey has to offer.