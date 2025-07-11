A Charming Town Just Half An Hour Outside Of New York City Has Quaint Stays, Galleries, And Outdoor Fun
New Yorkers in the Big Apple looking for a weekend reprieve away from all the hustle and bustle or simple travelers trekking across the American Northeast need to check out the charming town of Maplewood, New Jersey. Just around a 30- to 40-minute drive from NYC and 20 minutes outside Newark, Maplewood can make for a fantastic getaway for solo and group travelers.
The residential New Jersey town, which has a population of around 26,000, doesn't have much in the way of hotels, but you can find cozy homestays and local B&Bs. Les Saisons Bed and Breakfast is a well-known and top-rated homely option, with rooms starting at around $130 a night. Booking.com and Airbnb also offer plenty of quaint options for your Maplewood getaway. On the pricier side, and about 20 minutes outside Maplewood, there's also The George, a popular boutique hotel featuring chic, modern furnishings in a historic house within the artsy town of Montclair, which boasts creative vibes and unique shops.
Now, what actually makes the beautiful tree-lined streets of Maplewood a great choice for a weekend escape? Simply put, from being surrounded by gorgeous nature to discovering local art galleries, quaint boutique shops, and fantastic restaurants, Maplewood can serve as an incredible opportunity for those wanting to explore all the picturesque beauty small-town New Jersey has to offer.
What is there to do in Maplewood?
Any day in Maplewood (whether you're an outdoorsy type or not) must start at Village Coffee on Maplewood Avenue. The local café is one of the town's many stellar gems that boasts spectacular reviews. For the foodies reading this, Village Coffee is also the perfect starting point for a little Maplewood food tour, as it's surrounded by several incredible restaurants and bars.
Art lovers will be happy to know that Maplewood has quite a few studios and galleries worth checking out. The Albert Joseph Gallery and 1978 Arts Center on Springfield Avenue make for a convenient stop, as the two are close to some fun stores like Maplewood Hobby (a must-visit store for any Warhammer 40k fan).
Maplewood is simply a great place to do a little shopping. Forget Amazon for a second, and pick up a few books at [words] Bookstore (no, that's not a typo, that's the actual name!). Check out some vintage shops like Maplewood Mercantile and enjoy a simple stroll around town before hitting the road and heading back to the big city — although you could continue to escape NYC's hustle by visiting the serene beauty of its hidden islands.
Maplewood, New Jersey, is an incredible place for outdoorsy types
Maplewood is a suburban oasis for anyone wanting a break from a never-ending metropolis like New York City. The town boasts plenty of open space and is home to several highly-rated parks, like Memorial Park, Maplecrest Park, and DeHart Park. So, packing the lawn blankets is an absolute must for those visiting with a family or group, because Maplewood is the perfect place to stretch out on a field of green while munching on all your favorite picnic foods. Pack a ball, any ball, because the town is quite sporty, boasting everything from baseball fields and tennis courts to wide open parks where you can throw a football like you're Eli Manning!
It also has to be mentioned that Maplewood is one of the towns right next to the South Mountain Reservation (pictured), a stunningly gorgeous and massive nature reserve that expands over 2,000 acres. Here, you can even explore a whimsical woodland trail that follows fun fairy houses tucked among towering trees. All in all, this New Jersey town will make for a wonderful time for any nature lover.