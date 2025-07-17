Big Sur's Magical Glamping Site Is A Unique California Yurt Village Nestled In The Trees With Ethereal Beauty

Between the woods, the desert, and the beaches, California is one of the best states to pitch a tent and camp, or upgrade your experience and glamp. Some travelers wake up in the Redwoods in luxurious glamping spots with the sun peering through the branches. Others find a destination in Joshua Tree National Park and bask in the starry night sky. However, the Golden State's sparkling coast is a marvel many tourists yearn to see. On the state's southern edge, nestled in the trees above the Pacific, lies Treebones Resort, a village of handcrafted yurts perched high above the Pacific Ocean. The property is about a nine-hour drive south of the Redwoods National and State Parks and a six-hour drive north of Joshua Tree.

Here, you'll find sweeping views of the rugged Big Sur coastline. Hidden among the area's towering redwoods is a rare kind of stillness, where mornings begin with the sound of the waves crashing along the cliffs, and nights end under a sky full of stars. Yurts are eco-friendly, as they work with the environment and can be made from recyclable materials. It's glamping, yes, but it's environmentally friendly and elevated — not just by altitude, but also by experience.