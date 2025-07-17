Big Sur's Magical Glamping Site Is A Unique California Yurt Village Nestled In The Trees With Ethereal Beauty
Between the woods, the desert, and the beaches, California is one of the best states to pitch a tent and camp, or upgrade your experience and glamp. Some travelers wake up in the Redwoods in luxurious glamping spots with the sun peering through the branches. Others find a destination in Joshua Tree National Park and bask in the starry night sky. However, the Golden State's sparkling coast is a marvel many tourists yearn to see. On the state's southern edge, nestled in the trees above the Pacific, lies Treebones Resort, a village of handcrafted yurts perched high above the Pacific Ocean. The property is about a nine-hour drive south of the Redwoods National and State Parks and a six-hour drive north of Joshua Tree.
Here, you'll find sweeping views of the rugged Big Sur coastline. Hidden among the area's towering redwoods is a rare kind of stillness, where mornings begin with the sound of the waves crashing along the cliffs, and nights end under a sky full of stars. Yurts are eco-friendly, as they work with the environment and can be made from recyclable materials. It's glamping, yes, but it's environmentally friendly and elevated — not just by altitude, but also by experience.
What it's like to stay at Treebones Resort
Treebones Resort is the place that leaves many guests rating their stay five out of five stars on Google Reviews, already dreaming of their return before they've even checked out. It's not like any glamping site you've seen before. From the moment you arrive, there's a sense of magic in the salty air. Each yurt features spacious wooden floors, plush beds, and some even offer ocean views with king-size beds. At the crown of the yurt is a skyview window, allowing you to drift off under the stars and wake up to the glow of the sun rise, all from the comfort of your room.
The resort offers more than just yurts. Adventurous travelers can bring their own tents and pitch up on the designated campsite. If you want to be one with nature, but you don't have a tent, there is an option to reserve a human-sized nest or even a twig hut, though there is a fair warning that these are open spaces and might be shared with surrounding wildlife. For those looking for a more upscale experience and who want to enjoy the breathtaking Pacific scenery, you can reserve the Cove Tiny House, which comes complete with a private balcony overlooking the deep blue.
The amenities on-site at Treebones Resort
While the resort seems primarily connected to nature and being out in the wilderness, its prime location also reflects the essence of a world-class retreat, offering countless amenities to make each guest's stay truly exceptional. From relaxation to leisurely workouts, you'll receive a carefully curated blend of comfort and rejuvenation. Whether it's soaking in the cliffside hot tub to watch the sunset, or spending your day at the spa on a massage bed with ocean views, Treebones gives you a brand new layer to camping that you can't get anywhere else. Furthermore, there are weekly yoga offerings, as you practice and meditate surrounded by redwoods. The experience is designed to nourish both body and soul.
Guests can also savor fresh, locally sourced meals at their two on-site restaurants: a complimentary buffet for all guests, or an omakase-inspired sushi bar where reservations are encouraged. The Lodge Restaurant has a four-course meal to be served, meanwhile the omakase experience offers a 15-course tasting menu carefully curated for customers. Treebones delivers a glamping experience that's as unforgettable as the view, perfect for those craving adventure, serenity, or a bit of both.
