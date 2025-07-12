One Of Wales' Best Surf Beaches Has Epic Waves And Hikes Along A Unique Sea-Serpent Headland

Lists of Europe's best beaches are so often filled with visions of gold-sanded Portuguese strands and the majestic, cliff-backed coves of Mallorca. Rarely do the wilder reaches of the continent get included, but there's one spot that regularly breaks the mold. It's been named among the finest coastal locations on the continent, is consistently ranked among the best surf locales in the U.K., and has even made it into TripAdvisor's lineup of the planet's top 10 finest beaches (via BBC). So, get ready to be stunned by the sheer beauty of Wales' Llangennith Bay.

Clocking up 2.8 miles as it runs from a rocky headland in the north to another, even rockier headland in the south, this is a vision of the rugged, raw side of the Welsh coast. High moorlands rise behind the beach, feathering away into vast areas of undulating dunes that peak and trough, sea oats dancing on their tops, waves rolling into their base. There are coastal hikes to tidal islands you'll never forget, epic surf, and cozy country pubs with beer gardens.

Getting here will mean driving the whole length of the Gower Peninsula. There's parking at the Hillend campground on the north side of the beach, favored by surfers. Access to the best hiking paths is via the National Trust parking at the south end in the charming village of Rhossili. It should take about 40 minutes to cruise the coast road from the nearest airport and the city of Swansea. The route takes you past other epic beaches, like the dramatic landscapes and golden sand dunes of Three Cliffs Bay, which is definitely worth a stop.