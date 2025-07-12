Just Outside Of Arkansas' Majestic Ozark Mountains Is A Quaint Town Called 'Spinach Capital Of The World'
The United States is brimming with towns, cities, and small villages that hold some intriguing claims to fame. For example, Wisconsin is home to a quirky town regarded as the "Troll Capital of the World," while the "Magic Capital of the World" can be found in a tiny Michigan village. And it doesn't stop there; Arkansas boasts a quaint town that has been calling itself "The Spinach Capital of the World" since 1961, and they even have a statue of Popeye to prove it.
Alma, located in the Arkansas River Valley, on the outskirts of the majestic Ozark Mountains, has plenty of other great features, from hiking trails to beautiful natural attractions, but its strong ties to spinach production make it stand out from the crowd. Alma is a town that's proud of its interesting title, so much so that they have a spinach-themed water tower and established Popeye's Garden to ensure that this quirky association doesn't get overlooked. This tranquil town, which is situated under 30 minutes from Ozark National Forest, allows visitors ample opportunities to learn about the rich history of spinach in Alma.
Not only are there many notable features that pay homage to the tradition of spinach production to be spotted around the region, but the town once hosted an annual spinach festival that lasted for 30 years until its final event in 2016. Despite the annual tradition no longer being celebrated, there are still many ways visitors can dive deep and learn why Alma is such an important part of the food production chain across the United States.
How Alma Became The Spinach Capital Of The World
Alma's spinach heritage runs so deep that it is truly ingrained in its identity. It was the Allen Canning Company from nearby Siloam Springs that made a name for itself by producing over 60 million pounds of the leafy green annually. This in turn led to it becoming the leading business in Alma, something that evokes a strong sense of pride in locals.
As is fitting for "The Spinach Capital of the World," the giant can of spinach moonlighting as a water tower is, in fact, the world's largest. When visiting Alma, it's hard to miss this eye-catching landmark. It draws attention to the fact that spinach is more than just an integral ingredient — it's a major part of life here.
The town's agricultural history lives on in its monuments around town, which include an 8-foot statue of Popeye that was erected in front of City Hall for all to see. The spinach-loving sailor has become yet another symbol of the town and the Popeye brand of spinach, for which the town was a major producer. According to Tripadvisor comments, this is a popular place for visitors to snap a few pictures with Popeye.
Alma is more than just spinach
Alma is also a haven for outdoor recreation, which is no surprise given that the town is famous for producing a leafy green associated with strength and energy. Luckily, after eating a meal packed full of Popeye's favorite vegetable, there are many trails surrounding beautiful Lake Ama to take advantage of, while the nearby Ozarks are ideal for a tranquil mountain escape.
Alma may be a small town, but with its rich history, iconic spinach story, and scenic beauty, it makes a great off-the-beaten-path destination, with hotels, eateries, and fun activities to enjoy. The town also features golf courses, including Eagle Crest Golf Course and River Valley Golf, for adults, while kids can enjoy Alma Aquatic Park.
Easy to get to (It's less than 13 miles from Fort Smith Regional Airport), Alma is a popular stop-off point for those embarking on the Boston Mountain Scenic Loop, which conveniently passes through the town. Alma boasts a top-rated RV Park, so it is worth stopping by for a night or two to explore the quirky town and its spinach heritage. This small town also has lots of places to grab a bite to eat, and, yes, it's worth ordering a meal that contains spinach since this is the place to get the good stuff. Of course, if you don't have time to stay the night, you can simply keep an eye out if you're traveling east on I-40, where you can catch a glimpse of the giant can of spinach that marks the town's pride.
While Alma is busy canning over half the spinach consumed by the entire country, it's not alone in its vegetable domination; if you really want to create a food-centric trip, consider visiting this small area in California that is known as the "Garlic Capital of the World."