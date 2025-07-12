Just Outside Of Arkansas' Majestic Ozark Mountains Is A Quaint Town Called 'Spinach Capital Of The World'

The United States is brimming with towns, cities, and small villages that hold some intriguing claims to fame. For example, Wisconsin is home to a quirky town regarded as the "Troll Capital of the World," while the "Magic Capital of the World" can be found in a tiny Michigan village. And it doesn't stop there; Arkansas boasts a quaint town that has been calling itself "The Spinach Capital of the World" since 1961, and they even have a statue of Popeye to prove it.

Alma, located in the Arkansas River Valley, on the outskirts of the majestic Ozark Mountains, has plenty of other great features, from hiking trails to beautiful natural attractions, but its strong ties to spinach production make it stand out from the crowd. Alma is a town that's proud of its interesting title, so much so that they have a spinach-themed water tower and established Popeye's Garden to ensure that this quirky association doesn't get overlooked. This tranquil town, which is situated under 30 minutes from Ozark National Forest, allows visitors ample opportunities to learn about the rich history of spinach in Alma.

Not only are there many notable features that pay homage to the tradition of spinach production to be spotted around the region, but the town once hosted an annual spinach festival that lasted for 30 years until its final event in 2016. Despite the annual tradition no longer being celebrated, there are still many ways visitors can dive deep and learn why Alma is such an important part of the food production chain across the United States.