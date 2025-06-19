The 'Magic Capital Of The World' Is A Unique Michigan Village With An Enchanting Downtown And Lake Charm

While there are plenty of places around the globe that are widely considered magical — such as the best magic towns in Mexico or America's Real-Life Hogwarts — there's a village in St. Joseph County, Michigan, that is of a different kind of magic. Called Colon, this village is known as the "Magic Capital of the World" not for its supernatural qualities but because of its long history with the art of magic performance. Aside from this whimsical detail, Colon is worth visiting on its own for its enchanting downtown and lakeside charm. Because of its small population, it's the perfect place to get away from crowds and traffic and enjoy some stunning waterside views, courtesy of the nearby Sturgeon, Palmer, Farrand, Washburn, and Long Lakes.

Colon is located just over 30 miles away from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and more than two hours away by car from Detroit. Winters are positively freezing in Colon, with spring and fall being only slightly warmer; unless you're prepared to wear multiple layers of clothing, it's recommended that you visit in the summer, which is fairly mild. There aren't a whole lot of lodging options in town; most places to stay in the immediate area are lakeside resorts and retreats (more on that later). If you prefer a more standard hotel experience, you're best bet is to book a place in nearby towns like Three Rivers, Sturgis, and Coldwater, each of which has far more to choose from.

Colon's long history with magic began when magician Harry Blackstone Sr. and his wife moved to the village in 1926. He would invite his magician friends from all over for annual get-togethers, which started in 1934 and still continue. Even now, top magicians from around the world perform in Colon.