The 'Magic Capital Of The World' Is A Unique Michigan Village With An Enchanting Downtown And Lake Charm
While there are plenty of places around the globe that are widely considered magical — such as the best magic towns in Mexico or America's Real-Life Hogwarts — there's a village in St. Joseph County, Michigan, that is of a different kind of magic. Called Colon, this village is known as the "Magic Capital of the World" not for its supernatural qualities but because of its long history with the art of magic performance. Aside from this whimsical detail, Colon is worth visiting on its own for its enchanting downtown and lakeside charm. Because of its small population, it's the perfect place to get away from crowds and traffic and enjoy some stunning waterside views, courtesy of the nearby Sturgeon, Palmer, Farrand, Washburn, and Long Lakes.
Colon is located just over 30 miles away from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and more than two hours away by car from Detroit. Winters are positively freezing in Colon, with spring and fall being only slightly warmer; unless you're prepared to wear multiple layers of clothing, it's recommended that you visit in the summer, which is fairly mild. There aren't a whole lot of lodging options in town; most places to stay in the immediate area are lakeside resorts and retreats (more on that later). If you prefer a more standard hotel experience, you're best bet is to book a place in nearby towns like Three Rivers, Sturgis, and Coldwater, each of which has far more to choose from.
Colon's long history with magic began when magician Harry Blackstone Sr. and his wife moved to the village in 1926. He would invite his magician friends from all over for annual get-togethers, which started in 1934 and still continue. Even now, top magicians from around the world perform in Colon.
Colon's enchanting downtown
The first thing you'll notice when exploring downtown Colon is the strong presence of magic. Even if you're not a practicing magician yourself, you'll still delight in exploring the town's quirky magic shops. FAB Magic has an impressive inventory of magic supplies and products, and because of their commitment to quality, they craft all of their items in their own studios. You'll have to call ahead before visiting as the physical store is only open by appointment, though you can check out their stuff online. And no trip to this magic mecca is complete without Abbott's Magic, which has been in Colon for as long as magic has been in Colon. Like FAB Magic, they make their products in-house and even demonstrate them in front of live audiences in their own intimate theater.
Of course, Colon isn't just where you can buy magic products — you can also see full-on magic shows in town, as well. Sterlini Theater is a 100-seat venue where you can catch a mesmerizing performance. There's also the Grand Magic Theater which, in addition to hosting magic shows, also features live music concerts. Stick around and explore the gift shop and the magic history artifacts on display.
While you're in downtown Colon, be sure to grab a bite to eat from one of its several eateries. For example, you can chow down on a toasted submarine or specialty pizza at Five Star Pizza. There's also Magic Capital Grille, which serves up all kinds of country favorites. And since you're only a couple of hours away, check out this under-the-radar city right by Detroit's airport that offers diverse food and a cozy atmosphere.
Colon's lakeside charm
As mentioned earlier, there aren't a whole lot of standard hotels and inns in the immediate Colon area. But then again, if you're staying somewhere that's surrounded by lakes, why bother with a bed and breakfast when you can wake up to a stunning lakeside view and a day's worth of activities on the water to look forward to? You can't go wrong with a stay at Palmer Lake Lodges, where you can reserve a lakeside cabin, a modern cabin, or a suite, all of which have plenty of amenities for a comfortable stay. Bring the bait and tackle, and rent a fishing boat for the day, or bring a group for a party on the water with one of their pontoon or barge boats.
There's even more outdoor fun to be had at The Retreat at Miller's Landing. Located on the magnificent Sturgeon Lake, this vacation destination features multiple cottages to rent, with each one offering gorgeous views of the lake. The Retreat goes the extra mile by providing such comforts as lawn chairs, picnic tables, BBQ grills, and various boats to really enhance guests' outdoor experience. But if that's still not enough lakeside charm for you, one of northeast Michigan's best base camps is a stunning stretch of Lake Huron shoreline with postcard beauty.