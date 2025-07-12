Europe's Picture-Perfect, Under-The-Radar Riviera With Pristine Adriatic Beaches Is A Gorgeous Coastal Getaway
Croatia welcomes over 20 million visitors a year, and considering the country's stunning coastline, iconic cities, and centuries-old history, that number might get even higher as time goes on. The endless flocks of tourists are swarming even once-overlooked gems like Split, the second-largest city on Croatia's coast, full of breathtaking beauty and historic charm, which means that those looking for that quiet Adriatic getaway need to turn their eyes elsewhere. That's where the jaw-dropping Makarska Riviera comes in.
Tucked along the Dalmatian coast, right between Split and Dubrovnik, this is a spectacular 37-mile coastline bound by the Adriatic Sea on one side and the imposing Biokovo mountain range on the other. In the Makarska Riviera, you won't only get the peace and quiet of smaller seaside towns like Brela, Tučepi, and Makarska itself, but also the convenience and high-spirited energy of being in one of the most coveted beach regions on Earth.
Split Airport is just 52 miles away from the region's main hub if you take E65, which roughly translates to an hour's drive. Once here, getting around should be a breeze too, since buses, taxis, and even bicycle rentals are available everywhere, not to mention the towns themselves are extremely walkable. Combine that with the mild Mediterranean climate, and you get a dream destination complete with postcard-perfect views.
Makarska Riviera's pristine beaches and Adriatic allure
If there's one reason to come to the Makarska Riviera, it's the beaches. This stretch is known for having some of the cleanest, clearest waters in all of Europe; just look at Punta Rata, easily one of the best beaches in all of Croatia. Found in Brela, this pebbly gem is famous for its impeccable waters and fragrant pine forest background. Just beware that because it is so gorgeous and well-known, it can get a bit crowded, so try to avoid weekends and get there as early as you can.
If you go a bit further south (about 10.7 miles), you'll find yet another local favorite, Nugal Beach. Though just outside of Makarsaka, this secluded stunner is only accessible on foot or by boat, but you're rewarded with complete peace, privacy, and some truly breathtaking views. This is also a clothing-optional beach, so while many choose to come here wearing swimwear, don't be surprised if you see people forgoing it altogether. If, instead, you're willing to trade off the views for something livelier and easier to reach, Makarska's town beach is another great choice that promises all the water sports, bars, and restaurants beachgoers would want.
Still can't decide? Why not go on a guided boat tour along the Makarska Riviera? It'll allow you to see three or four beaches in a day, and many even include stops to some of Brač or Hvar's most sought-after islands. Best of all, there are plenty of packages under the $100 mark, and you get a free lunch, too. The summer months promise the best weather for beach hopping, but shoulder months like May or October see fewer tourists and still-warm seas.
Makarska Riviera is a nature-filled escape with fresh local flavors
A well-rounded trip in the Makarska Riviera doesn't stop at the beach. The towering Biokovo Nature Park is also a must-see. It promises some of the most impressive views in all of Croatia, especially to those brave enough to make their way through the iconic Skywalk. This is a glass platform that extends 36 feet over the edge of the mountain, rewarding visitors with the most picturesque scenery of the Adriatic Sea and the surrounding islands, and on clear, sunny days, you can even spot some of Italy in the background. Just a few things to keep in mind: The park is open from April through September, you have to buy a ticket to get in (which you can book online up to five days in advance), and you can't stay longer than 10 minutes on the Skywalk.
The food in the region is an attraction of its own, too. Local taverns (konobas) serve up simple yet delicious combinations of flavors; think grilled fish, olive oil, prsut (dry-cured ham), and fresh seafood risottos. That's why places like Konoba Kalalarga are so beloved by locals and travelers alike — the seafood is fresh, the service impeccable, and the atmosphere unpretentious. The mussels in white wine sauce and the black risotto, in particular, are too good to miss out on.
If you've fallen in love with Makarska's seaside town allure and want to see more of what the local Riviera has to offer, why not drive the 82 miles up to Šibenik? It's one of Croatia's oldest seaside cities with dazzling beaches and historic charm.