Europe's Picture-Perfect, Under-The-Radar Riviera With Pristine Adriatic Beaches Is A Gorgeous Coastal Getaway

Croatia welcomes over 20 million visitors a year, and considering the country's stunning coastline, iconic cities, and centuries-old history, that number might get even higher as time goes on. The endless flocks of tourists are swarming even once-overlooked gems like Split, the second-largest city on Croatia's coast, full of breathtaking beauty and historic charm, which means that those looking for that quiet Adriatic getaway need to turn their eyes elsewhere. That's where the jaw-dropping Makarska Riviera comes in.

Tucked along the Dalmatian coast, right between Split and Dubrovnik, this is a spectacular 37-mile coastline bound by the Adriatic Sea on one side and the imposing Biokovo mountain range on the other. In the Makarska Riviera, you won't only get the peace and quiet of smaller seaside towns like Brela, Tučepi, and Makarska itself, but also the convenience and high-spirited energy of being in one of the most coveted beach regions on Earth.

Split Airport is just 52 miles away from the region's main hub if you take E65, which roughly translates to an hour's drive. Once here, getting around should be a breeze too, since buses, taxis, and even bicycle rentals are available everywhere, not to mention the towns themselves are extremely walkable. Combine that with the mild Mediterranean climate, and you get a dream destination complete with postcard-perfect views.