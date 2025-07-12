This Slice Of Old Florida Charms With Lakeside Festivals, Citrus Groves, And Farm‑fresh Markets
Florida may be known for its beaches, but you'll also find numerous enticements for venturing away from the coastlines into the state's diverse and enigmatic center. Unique destinations await, such as this lakeside Florida city surrounded by lush sugar cane fields. Inland is also where you'll find this peaceful river town that's a haven for outdoor lovers, seafood fans, and sunset seekers. The secret to exploring Florida may very well be to follow the waterways. That's the case with Haines City, a charming holiday destination surrounded by lakes halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
The city's surrounding lakes are actually some of its biggest attractions. Connected by thin streams and canals, they form what is known as the Southern Chain of Lakes (not to be mistaken with the Northern Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven). You can explore many of them, seeing their waterfront homes and native wildlife, while on a guided pontoon boat cruise. The expedition, run by Living Water Boat Cruise, can also be scheduled for sunset, combining fiery colors in the sky with an informative journey spotting gators and learning about local history.
One of Haines City's local lakes is the site of a beloved annual festival. Ribs on the Ridge takes place every February along the shore of Lake Eva. Held over two days, the festival is primarily a barbecue competition, with master and amateur grillers putting their best meat forward to win cash prizes and the coveted title of best BBQ. You can also enjoy some live music and kid-friendly activities over the weekend.
Fresh fruit and farmer markets in Haines City
Similar to much of Florida, Haines City has a penchant for fresh citrus fruit. The story goes that citrus groves were some of the first things planted by the city's earliest settlers. Ridge Island Groves, about a 15-minute drive away past beautiful lakes, is the place to go for handpicking oranges right off the tree. Depending on the season, you may also get to enjoy peaches or blueberries. The farm isn't open during the off-season (usually between May and October), so just check it's running before you make the drive.
Another seasonal hotspot is Lang's Taste of Florida Café, open most days between October and May. The quaint and welcoming café is an absolute must for those who love sampling Florida flavors. You can tuck into a slice of the award-winning grapefruit pie, try the nutritious orangeberry ice cream, or choose from a range of signature salads and sandwiches. Wash it down with a smoothie made from local fruits.
Do you prefer to make your own meals with fresh fruit and vegetables? The Polk County Farmers Market is the place to go. It's a seasonal market located on the eastern edge of Haines City, selling a wide range of organic fruits and vegetables throughout the year. You can also pick up jams, spices, and herbs from this family-run business.
Local theater and hotels in Haines City
For some local culture, time your visit for a production at Haines City Theatre. This beloved performing arts venue knows how to put on a show and draws upon local talent and donations to help bring everything together. Operating since 1981, the theater has many years of experience staging entertaining plays and musicals, such as "Little Shop of Horrors" and "12 Angry Jurors."
Haines City is only about one hour's drive from both Tampa and Orlando, so you could easily make a day trip of it if you're staying in either city. If you're staying in Orlando, check out this wildly artsy district with creativity and hidden gems. You can also catch a combination of buses to get there from both cities, but it will take between 2.5 and 3.5 hours, which isn't really worth it for just one day. Fortunately, there are plenty of accommodation options in Haines City for you to stay longer.
You have a choice of budget-friendly motels, multi-room holiday villas overlooking lakes and golf courses, or RV parks with lakeside cabins and boat rentals for fishing. If you're traveling with kids and staying for a while, Balmoral Resort Florida might be your best option. It's on the upper end of the price range, but it has fully equipped vacation homes, an on-site water park, and convenient access to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.