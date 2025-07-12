This Slice Of Old Florida Charms With Lakeside Festivals, Citrus Groves, And Farm‑fresh Markets

Florida may be known for its beaches, but you'll also find numerous enticements for venturing away from the coastlines into the state's diverse and enigmatic center. Unique destinations await, such as this lakeside Florida city surrounded by lush sugar cane fields. Inland is also where you'll find this peaceful river town that's a haven for outdoor lovers, seafood fans, and sunset seekers. The secret to exploring Florida may very well be to follow the waterways. That's the case with Haines City, a charming holiday destination surrounded by lakes halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

The city's surrounding lakes are actually some of its biggest attractions. Connected by thin streams and canals, they form what is known as the Southern Chain of Lakes (not to be mistaken with the Northern Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven). You can explore many of them, seeing their waterfront homes and native wildlife, while on a guided pontoon boat cruise. The expedition, run by Living Water Boat Cruise, can also be scheduled for sunset, combining fiery colors in the sky with an informative journey spotting gators and learning about local history.

One of Haines City's local lakes is the site of a beloved annual festival. Ribs on the Ridge takes place every February along the shore of Lake Eva. Held over two days, the festival is primarily a barbecue competition, with master and amateur grillers putting their best meat forward to win cash prizes and the coveted title of best BBQ. You can also enjoy some live music and kid-friendly activities over the weekend.