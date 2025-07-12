One Of The East Coast's Oldest Recreation Areas Is A Natural Florida Spring To Swim In Crystalline Waters

What makes Juniper Springs so special? It could be the bubbling, crystalline waters that are perfect for swimming. The spring-fed swimming hole stays a comfortable 72 degrees Fahrenheit and is a great place to cool off on a hot Florida day. This is a natural pool, so you may see tapegrass growing on the bottom, along with fish and eels. The area is home to hundreds of bubbling springs. Many are tiny, but you'll also see some areas where the spring water gushes through cracks in the bottom of the natural pool.

Many visitors also enjoy the 7-mile paddling trail that takes you through a national wilderness area. Juniper Run offers beautiful scenery, but it is challenging and isn't the best for those who have never paddled. At the time of writing, it is $10 to launch your own kayak or canoe, but you can also rent a kayak for $50. If you want to bring a friend, you can share a tandem kayak for $60. A shuttle service is also included in the rental fee, so you can enjoy your adventure without having to worry about paddling back.

Juniper Springs Recreation Area is located within the Ocala National Forest. In addition to offering great hiking opportunities, the forest is also known for its off-road trails that serve as a fun playground for those with ATVs and Jeeps. While this isn't allowed inside Juniper Springs, you can find spots to go nearby.