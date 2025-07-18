Italy's Tuscan Countryside Thrives On This Road Trip Route Through Hills, Medieval Cities, And Vineyards

There's nothing like driving along cypress-lined roads through the Tuscan countryside to kick off a dreamy summer vacation in Italy. In fact, travel expert Rick Steves strongly recommends renting a car when exploring Tuscany. A spectacular route you shouldn't miss out on is the two-day road trip starting in Florence and wrapping up in Orvieto, going from Tuscany to Umbria in a whirlwind of scenic vistas.

Florence, of course, is world famous for the dazzling red cupola of the Duomo dominating the skyline, its cobbled piazzas, and breathtaking medieval architecture. On the other hand, Orvieto, while more underrated, is equally magnificent, boasting its own Duomo in the Gothic style. Along the way, stop at Greve in Chianti to try the region's mouthwatering steaks and fragrant wines; then head over to Siena, another stunning medieval town. Stay overnight in Siena to soak up the historic atmosphere, then drive to Montalcino for a taste of the famous Brunello wine while basking in the inspiring vistas of the Val d'Orcia, a sweeping valley of undulating hills broken by ancient castles and olive groves. From there, head to Pienza and Montepulciano — two fantastic hilltop towns — before slowing down as you reach your journey's end in Orvieto.

If you're feeling ambitious, you could even add more days to the itinerary. This would give you ample time to make detours along the way at local restaurants for hearty bites of pasta and at sprawling vineyards, where you can sip delicious Chianti. As you blaze through these charming Tuscan hill towns, be sure to look out for the words "alla toscana" and "alla fiorentina" on menus when deciding on what to eat (meaning cooked in the Tuscan or Florentine style), as recommended by Rick Steves on how to dine like a local in Italy.